Napoli-Inter: the probable formations, where to see them on TV and streaming | First page

The match of the cartel of the 25th day is played on Saturday at 18: the Napoli of Luciano Spalletti, great ex of the match, hosts the Inter leaders of Simone Inzaghi in a battle at the top that can determine a lot in terms of the championship. After the last round, the distances in the standings were reduced: the Nerazzurri suffered the comeback of Milan in the derby, while the Neapolitans managed to get the better of Venice in the Lagoon. A single point separates the two teamseven if it is necessary to take into account the fact that Inter must recover the match in Bologna, postponed due to the many positives at Covid in the ranks of the rossoblu.

THE LAST – Spalletti recovers the entire African backbone after the continental tournament won by Senegal: Koulibaly (favorite over former Juan Jesus), Anguissa (behind Lobotka) and Osimhen. Out Tuanzebe And Lozano, struggling with a dislocated shoulder.

On the other Inzaghi (suspended) laments the absence of Sticks, but he can otherwise show off the best eleven available with Dimarco favored over D’Ambrosio. Gosens, Vecino and Correa are also unavailable.

WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING – The Maradona match, kick-off at 18, will be visible in exclusive live streaming on the platform Dazn.

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen. (Available to Meret, Marfella, Juan Jesus, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Zanoli, Anguissa, Demme, Elmas, Ounas, Mertens, Petagna). Herds Spalletti.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Dimarco; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko. (Available to Radu, Cordaz, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio, Kolarov, Darmian, Gagliardini, Vidal, Sanchez, Caicedo). Herds Farris.

Referee: Duties, assistants Costanzo and Bindoni, Cosso fourth official, Di Paolo and Valeriani at the Var.