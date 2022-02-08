“Napoli-Inter tickets? No technical problems, inconvenience caused by those who want to buy them without having the obligatory Fidelity Card! Sold out yesterday” [ESCLUSIVA]

Naples Football – Amedeo Bardelli, responsible for TicketOne, spoke live to our microphones during ‘Calcio Napoli 24 Live’ broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest transfer market for Napoli. Here is what CN24 highlighted:

“I would not say there is a technical problem for Napoli-Inter tickets. When there is a huge turnout on a website, even in its modernity, it creates a sort of queue where you practically get in line. In the case of Napoli, there was no technical problem, because most of the queue was of users who did not have the right to buy as that sale was reserved only for Fidelity Card Napoli holders. So many people, without Fidelity queue and at the time of purchase they were asked for the code of the card they did not have, creating an inconvenience. We also reached 15 thousand requests with many who were not entitled. We ran out of availability by managing the points of sale. This involves a sizing of the load between website and points of sale. Many times this information is not available and you see photos in front of a terminal with a queue defining the site in tilt which is untrue. We have sold all the marbles tti, there is a sold out guaranteeing everything in an orderly manner. Today the guest sector will start selling, where the sale will be open to excluding retail outlets resident in Lombardy “