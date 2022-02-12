“Napoli is a great team! In the second half we had more, we dominated the dribble”

Football news. After the equal of Maradona, Massimiliano Farris spoke to the microphones of Inter Tv to analyze the 1-1.

“Napoli are a great team and they proved it, with a strong impact on the match. On a psychological level, the goal ignited the stadium and our skill was to turn off the stadium. In the second half, we dominated the dribble and in the end we had more – says Inzaghi’s deputy -. The team showed great character and awareness. It was not easy to put this game back in place: today there was the desire to control and attack with great balance. We created the prerequisites for a winning paw without ever risking. And let’s not forget that we had a few days less to prepare for the match, as we expected a lot from the match against Roma in which we obviously wasted energy. Liverpool? We are Inter and we have to live there this great emotion that we have won. Ok, the draw was not positive, but it’s okay: we have the numbers to put them in difficulty “.