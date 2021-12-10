Napoli is aiming for another player for the January transfer market

The journalist Francesco Marolda made statements during the “Marte Sport Live” broadcast on Radio Mars. Here is what is highlighted:

“Napoli played with his “veterans” but despite the absences he won playing well, rather than heartily. Napoli is proving to have more alternatives, yesterday they all did an excellent performance except perhaps Lozano, this is comforting “.

PHOTO: Getty – Nandez Cagliari

The reporter then left himself to some opinions on market rumors circulating in the last hours: “From the news I have Nandez will hardly move from Cagliari, the Sardinian team needs to remain in Serie A and cannot give up such an important pawn. More than anything else I understand that Napoli are moving a lot for Reinildo Mandava, he is no longer a kid (he is 27 years old, ed) but he has a good defensive phase and knows how to attack. The orientation is to complete the defensive department by buying a full-back rather than buying a midfielder“.

Finally, Marolda declared, somewhat surprisingly, which one it is for him the best team to draw in Monday’s draw for the round of 32 of the Europa League: “I would have a preference for Barcelona, is a team in complete re-foundation. At that point I hope that Napoli have recovered all the injured and have the best team: in this case they should have no fear of facing the blaugrana“.

Felice Luongo