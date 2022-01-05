Napoli is fighting with a Covid outbreak within the team group

Luciano Spalletti tested positive for Covid after the swabs carried out yesterday. And like him disqualified him Mario Rui, a warehouse worker, a member of the technical staff and the goalkeeper of the Primavera, Boffelli: it is clear, in short, that on the eve of the away match against Juve scheduled for tomorrow in Turin, at the Stadium, the Naples is struggling with an internal outbreak. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.

“Today the team will carry out a new round of swabs, at this decisive point, but the ASL spotlights are already on. Inevitably. The new cases have been clarified within the team group that has been working on since the resumption of Thursday 30 December. close contact on the pitch and shares the changing room and common areas of the Castel Volturno sports center. An outbreak, a cluster: this is why, even before the new round of tampons scheduled for today, ASL Napoli 1 is carefully evaluating the situation since from yesterday. If the results of the new tests exclude further positivity and in the end Napoli will be granted the approval to take off, from his home Spalletti will have little to think about in terms of training “