“Napoli is nice to see, but it’s time for Inter”

Zola on Inter’s escape

“For now it’s still a fughina, I’d say. But it is also an indication of the strength of a team that Inzaghi has customized using the enormous and splendid work of Conte. The foundations were thrown down by Antonio, who also won, then Simone intervened with intelligence, he put a lot of his own into it and confirmed what was known about him, namely that he is very good. But congratulations also to Marotta and Ausilio, because they sold Lukaku and Hakimi and having to give up on Eriksen, they went to buy men similar to those they had had to part with ».

Zola on Serie A

«For weeks, Spalletti’s Napoli was of a terrifying beauty, it seemed almost invincible. He had everything you could ask for in a team. And then also Atalanta or Milan. But nothing is forever and they have all had problems. Now is the time for Inter, he does not concede a goal and scores as many as he needs or in abundance. He has found a splendid Calhanoglu and even Dumfries, so to speak, makes his voice heard ».

Zola on Cagliari

«I’m very bad for Cagliari. It is not even easy to get over it, given the players in the team: between Joao Pedro and Nandez, between Marin and Carboni – and I stop at these four – there is a lot of strength. Instead, for now, only the weaknesses are emerging ».

Zola on the Golden Ball

«It seems to me that – with intellectual honesty – he declared that he would not have assigned it himself. I would have rewarded Jorginho, for what he achieved with the club and with the national team ».