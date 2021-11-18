Napoli, Koulibaly: ‘Insigne is history, I want the Scudetto in memory of Maradona. I thank Chiellini and Irrati … ‘| First page

Kalidou Koulibaly, defender of Naples, gave a long interview to the microphones of DAZN. Here are his words:

THE IMAGE – “I’ve always had close friends who come to see me and I don’t want to change them. I’ve always done everything with them, growing up with them I told myself that the people who know me must do it like them. The most important thing was to remain humble, people have to see me as Kalidou Koulibaly, the little boy who went to school and played with his friends and not as the famous footballer he has become. For me it is important. “

THE CITY – “People make this city magical, then Naples has some beautiful places. When I wake up in the morning I am lucky enough to see the seafront, Vesuvius, Capri. Here, if you go downtown, you meet all the affection of the fans, you understand the the importance that the club has for the city. In my opinion they dream, sleep and eat Naples, so you see it from the first day you arrive. The thing they always told me is that when you arrive in Naples you cry twice, when you arrive and when you leave “.

THE TEAM – “We all know each other, our families have been dating for years. We go out to dinner many times and therefore this is our beauty, we live well and together. When I hear others talking about their teams I notice that there is no comparison, no one he lives like us in Naples. I think it’s very important and it reflects on the pitch “.

GHOULAM – “With Ghoulam I did some charitable initiatives in the hospital, other events too. We found students at school. I consider Ghoulam a brother.”

JORGINHO – “He’s great. When I arrived in Naples he was the first person I shared a room with. He taught me a little Italian. I remember we were on the bed and he always corrected my words. Then on the pitch it was extraordinary, we all know what a player he is and the importance he has in Chelsea and in the Italian national team. I enjoyed playing with him so much, we looked at each other and found. A great player. “

INSIGNE – “Lorenzo is the history of Napoli, a very strong player who has always done well and I love him very much. He is also a great person. Shooting around? He never says it, he does it and that’s the beauty of it. him, I’m very close to him and when we are in the national team we are often on the phone together, we call each other. I don’t know if he taught me Neapolitan but a word I always say is ‘fratmo’. I understand Italian well and I try to make myself understand”.

CHILDHOOD – “I was born in France to Senegalese parents. My father was a carpenter and my mother a waitress. I was surrounded by many people of foreign origins, of different nationalities but we all spoke French. We were all brothers, a big family. Many friends used to come home to eat Senegalese, my mom used to prepare. At home we only spoke Senegalese but outside French and already as a child I already spoke two languages ​​and I want to pass this on to my children because it made me grow up faster. The most special thing I remember is associated with football. C “It was France-Senegal in 2002, I was lucky enough to see her at school and we sang for both teams. It was a beautiful moment. Papa Bouba Diop scored. The teacher of my class was my football coach and he gave us a surprise because we were on the books and he made us turn by turning on the TV. A beautiful moment. At the end of the game, Turks, French, Senegalese, Arabs, all together dancing for joy. A moment c he will never forget “.

NATIONAL – “It’s a choice I’ve been thinking about for a whole year, whether to play with Senegal or France. Then with the help of my parents, my friends the decision came almost natural. When I’m with the other players I I feel in the family. I have never regretted it, not even in 2018 when France won the World Cup. Maybe if I had been there the cup would not have arrived, I believe in people’s destiny. They deserved it and I am very happy for the France but I hope that one day I will raise it with Senegal “.

SENEGAL – “Why are we the Lions of Teranga? Teranga is the land of welcome, everyone must feel at home. When a guest comes we want him to feel at home. I was lucky enough to bring two Neapolitan friends to Senegal and when they arrived there they were surprised because they said ‘Look, they treat you better than they do with their families.’ I told them that is the Teranga spirit, you have to feel like you are in your family, in your home. to say that our mission is accomplished “.

SHOULDER – “He gave us so much especially in the mentality. He has always esteemed Napoli. The first thing he said is that he has to find the problem of this team because it is not normal that they do not win and that immediately gave us a signal because if a person from the outside says so then it means that we really have potential. The best thing is that he had the humility to say that Mr. Gattuso’s work was very good, he did very well and that he is not here to change everything but to give more things. My teammates always tell me that when there is a coach it’s my father, and the same thing was said about Gattuso. In my opinion, we need to ask Spalletti more. “

LEADER – “Spalletti calls me ‘His Majesty’, ‘the Commander’, a bit in every way because he says I’m a leader but I do what I think is right. If I have to help the team, I do it, I’ve been here for 8 years . I always make myself available. Any player who asks me for help I will gladly give him a hand. I am aware that if we play for Napoli we will play for an entire city, for millions of people because Naples is a big city and there are millions of fans all over Italy. world. When we go out on the pitch we have to be at 200-300% “.

CINEMA – “I had to make a western film Spalletti would be a cowboy because he can have the mysterious attitude that is a bit against the rules. A title for a film about Napoli 2021/22? Surely in memory of Maradona, maybe with the Scudetto it would be even more beautiful “.

MARADONA – “When a legend like Maradona spends important words for you it is a source of pride, it is not something that many can enjoy. I was lucky enough to receive words of esteem. I sent him a t-shirt and told him I was waiting for him at Napoli. I was lucky enough to see him when we played against Real Madrid and I’m very happy about it. “

OSIMHEN – “His first year was difficult. Nobody expected the level he reached today but he hasn’t finished demonstrating, he has so much that people will see season after season. He is a very quiet, humble boy who makes you laugh and jokes with his teammates . Especially with Manolas. When he scores a goal he dances with Insigne. He is an extraordinary person and I want to help him achieve what he wants because he deserves it. He is always available to everyone and this is the beauty he shows. I tell him chapeau. Spalletti he loaded him, when he arrived he immediately got behind him, pushed him to improve what was not doing well. Gattuso helped him a lot, he gave him a lot of confidence and strength. Today this combination bears fruit “.

BENITEZ – “On my first day here I had lunch with Benitez. He put eleven glasses in front of me and showed me the movements of the defender. With him it was great for me because it was my first year in Italy and he helped me a lot. The first six months he made me play a lot then I went less on the pitch after the break. He explained to me that Italian football is very different from what I knew and I thank him so much for what he did because it made me grow a lot. I also unplugged the phone twice. I got a call when I was at the Genk, he spoke in English and said ‘I’m Benitez’ but I thought he was a friend of mine that I was with every day and he had to come and get me. when my manager called me to tell me it was really him. Then I apologized I think a hundred times “.

RACISM – “At first it is difficult, you think you are wrong by screaming that someone has hurt you. The beauty however is that the city reminds you that you are not wrong and you are the right person. This problem can be fought even more and we will do it. I see that we have progressed compared to past years. Chiellini has called me, I love him very much. Only on the pitch when I face him I cannot be his friend (laughs, ed). He is an extraordinary person and has always defended me on all fronts . He gave me advice as a player and as a man. He was very sorry and apologized on behalf of all of Italy. In the end it is a fight we all have to fight and he always told me he was with me. He helped me to keep going. It’s a good sign for the future. “

IRRATI – “I have a lot of respect for the referee Irrati, in that Lazio-Napoli he made a very strong gesture because he came very calmly and said to me ‘If there is a problem, let’s stop the game’. I was surprised and I have to thank him because he gave me the strength to really start fighting against this discrimination. I owe the man I am today to him too “.

THE MASK – “When I arrived on the pitch and saw all the fans with my face I was very surprised, I didn’t really expect it. We are 22 on the pitch and all these fans are in my mask, they support me and they are behind me. These fans have always cheered me on and I want to give them something. I hope I am doing it on the pitch, but I love them very much also off the pitch. people have for me “.