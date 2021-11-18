Napoli, Koulibaly signs the renewal of Insigne: “The history of this club” | News

The Senegalese defender locks up the captain and exalts Spalletti: “He triggered something in our head”

“Spalletti it has given us so much especially from the point of view of mentality. He has always valued the Naples and his game. The first thing he told us was that he wanted to look for the problem with this team, because it’s not normal that we haven’t won yet. This triggered something in our head, if someone like him says something like that, it means that we really have qualities. “So Kalidou Koulibaly, protagonist of the new episode of ‘Diletta line‘ on Dazn. “The best thing is that he had the humility to say that the work of Gattuso it was very good “, he explained.” He is not here to change what Gattuso did, but to give something more. He calls me ‘the Commander’ because he says I am a leader: I simply do what I think is right, if I have to help the team after 8 years of being here I have to do it. I always make myself available, if a companion asks me for help, I do it willingly. My teammates say all coaches are My Dad because they always make me play, that’s why I call Spalletti that too. “” If I were the director of a western film, I would make Spalletti a cowboy. Because he has this somewhat mysterious attitude, which always seeks justice “, added the Senegalese.

“We are a good group, we have all known each other for years and we often go out for dinner with our families. We are all friends – continued the defender – When I hear other players from their teams speak, I understand that there is really no comparison with Napoli. Nobody lives like us and I think it can also be seen on the pitch “.

Koulibaly then focused on some teammates. “Ghoulam I consider him my brother. We have done several charity initiatives together, for example in the hospital or in Scampia by the students. Ghoulam is someone I really care about. “

Insigne “It is the history of Napoli. He is a very strong player who has always done well, I love him very much because he is also a great man. ‘Tiraggir’ never says it, he does: that’s the beauty. Even when we are in the national team there we always call, we are very close. In Neapolitan I always say ‘fratm’, this is the word I use the most “.

As for Osimhen, “if I were to make a biopic, I would tell about his first year which was very difficult. Nobody expected that he would reach the level of today, but he still has a lot to give and he will still show many things both this season and in the future. . He is a very calm, humble boy and even makes you laugh. He plays many jokes, especially on Manolas, then after the goals he dances with Insigne: he is an extraordinary person, I want to help him in his growth because he deserves it. He always makes himself available to everyone. , I tell him chapeau. Spalletti – he added – charged him a lot, as soon as he arrived he immediately told him what he was doing well and what not. But it was also Gattuso who helped him a lot, who last year gave him a lot of confidence. Then Spalletti he completed the work by helping him a lot, this combination bears fruit today “.

Then a joke about the former teammate Jorginho: “He’s great, when I arrived he was my roommate and he was the first to teach me some Italian. I remember we were in the room lying on our beds and he was always correcting me. On the pitch it was extraordinary , he also demonstrated it with Chelsea and in the national team. I had so much fun when I played with him, we looked at each other and we were immediately “.

The defender then spoke of the city: “It is the people who make Naples magical. And then there are beautiful places, when I get up I am lucky enough to see the whole seafront, Vesuvius, Capri … And then when you are on the pitch you understand how great is the affection of the city for this team. Here they dream, sleep and eat Naples. I have always been told that in Naples you cry twice: when you arrive and when you leave. I am aware that if we play for Napoli we play for an entire city and Naples is a big city. And then we have millions of fans around the world, when we go out on the pitch we have to be at 300% “.

“RACISM? STEPS FORWARD BUT MUCH MORE TO DO”

“At the beginning it is very difficult to metabolize the episodes of racism: you think you are wrong to scream that someone has hurt you. But the beauty is that the city makes you understand that you are not the wrong one”. So Koulibaly on the issue of racism: “I think we can still do a lot to fight this problem, but I think that compared to past years we have made some progress”, explained the Senegalese international.

On the matter, the player addressed words of praise for Giorgio Chiellini, to whom “I love very much. On the pitch I can’t be his friend, but off he is an extraordinary person. He has always defended me on all fronts, he also gave me advice as a player and as a man. He told me he was very sorry and he apologized on behalf of all of Italy, it’s a fight that we all have to fight together. He has always been close to me and helped me to move forward, it’s a good sign for the future “.

“Also the referee Irrati – added Koulibaly – is a person I respect very much. What he did during the 2016 Lazio-Napoli match was a very strong gesture. He gave me another vision of the referees by telling me ‘if there is a problem we stop the game’. I was surprised but I have to thank him, he gave me the strength to start fighting this discrimination with all my strength. If I became the man I am today it is also thanks to him “.

“When I saw the St. Paul full of fans with the mask of my face I was surprised. I didn’t really expect it, it was beautiful. This city and these fans have always given me everything, I want to give them something back, “he concluded.

