“Napoli lacks nothing to win the Europa League. For Juve, the Scudetto is now unattainable”

“The Azzurri have nothing missing to win the Europa League”. Luciano Moggi, former director of Naples and Juventus, spoke at “1 Football Club”, a radio program hosted by Luca Cerchione broadcast on 1 Station Radio.

“Milan, in the Champions League, have met stronger teams than those they faced in the league. Porto are not a team to be underestimated either, I think they can have their say in Europe. Serie A is certainly easier than European competitions, because you have a margin mistake: if you miss one match, you can recover in the next one, while in Europe you have to win them all. Juventus? is doing the reverse for the Rossoneri, but except Chelsea have met low-level teams. Zenith or Malmoe are a sufficient testing ground to say that the bianconeri are in recovery. If they beat Fiorentina, however, they can return to the frightening league, even if the Scudetto is unattainable. The faults of this situation must be divided: they have recalled Allegri who, when he left, had a much stronger team at his disposal. Today, however, the midfield is completely missing. Allegri does not have the magic wand, and when Chiellini is not there also has great difficulties in the defensive phase. Scudetto? For now I say Napoli, immediately after Milan, but we wait to see the derby to understand Inter’s ambitions. The Azzurri have nothing missing to win the Europa League, even if playing on Thursdays it is difficult to reach the end of the season. This year, however, Spalletti has a long squad available and, contrary to what is said, even the African Cup will not be a problem. Mourinho? The referees make a lot of mistakes, but he no longer makes people laugh with his theaters ”.