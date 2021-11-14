Napoli lands the first big hit of the market, fans in a frenzy

The Naples begins to lay the foundations to remain firmly at the top of Italian football. The president’s company De Laurentiis has decided to break the delay, anticipating the times and placing the first big hit of the market. This is not a new face, actually. In fact, the operation being finalized concerns a player who landed in blue at the end of August and immediately became a staple of the team. Spalletti.

Napoli has decided to exercise the option for Anguissa

It is obviously about André Frank Zambo Anguissa, the midfielder taken from the Fulham on loan with the right of redemption set at 15 million euros. Right that the Naples decided to exercise after the great performances offered by the original player of the Cameroon (splendid goal scored yesterday at Malawi in the world qualifiers) in the first part of the season. Here is the Tweet about the super market expert Nicolò Schira: “The Naples has decided to exercise the option to purchase Zambo Anguissa, who will become a full-fledged blue player on the basis of a permanent transfer from Fulham. A contract until 2026 is ready for the midfielder.

Anguissa to Napoli outright, enthusiastic fans

Many comments from the Azzurri supporters. “Just 15 million euros, an incredible coup”. Or: “Go ahead, Zambo is an incredible player”. Or even: “Godo, better news could not have come”. Someone invites the club to hurry up also to perfect the renewals: “Always been calm on Anguissa, rather as a fan the contract (2 years) worries about which is less talked about, that is Fabian. Besides the fact that I would renew Ospina“. On the web there is also space for the regrets of the fans of the Fulham, which from the sale of Anguissa they would have wanted and could have obtained much more: “An absolute theft. But it’s our fault, the Naples he did well: we should have asked for more money for him ”.

