Napoli Lazio 4-0, goals and highlights. Mertens show, Spalletti +3 on Milan

Splendid victory for Spalletti’s team in the postponement of the 14th matchday, 4-0 to Lazio which is worth the primacy of +3 over Milan. In the pre-match ceremony in memory of Maradona, honored with a statue in his stadium. At the start one-two of the blues with Zielinski and Mertens, both on target in the first ten minutes. Ospina flies to Luis Alberto and is saved from the crossbar by Acerbi, then at half an hour another feat by Mertens. In the second half Reina denies the poker to Mario Rui but has nothing to do with Ruiz

RANKING