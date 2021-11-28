Napoli Lazio 4-0, goals and highlights. Mertens show, Spalletti +3 on Milan
Splendid victory for Spalletti’s team in the postponement of the 14th matchday, 4-0 to Lazio which is worth the primacy of +3 over Milan. In the pre-match ceremony in memory of Maradona, honored with a statue in his stadium. At the start one-two of the blues with Zielinski and Mertens, both on target in the first ten minutes. Ospina flies to Luis Alberto and is saved from the crossbar by Acerbi, then at half an hour another feat by Mertens. In the second half Reina denies the poker to Mario Rui but has nothing to do with Ruiz
OFFICIAL FORMATIONS
NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Insigne. Herds Spalletti
LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Herds Sarri
89 ‘ – There will be no recovery
There is glory for too Fabian Ruiz, who frees himself from distance and kicks a big left around the corner. Reina flies but cannot get there, here is the 4-0 of Napoli!
82 ‘ – Another monumental closure of Koulibaly, clean slide on Moro
77 ‘ – Sings the Maradona stadium while Napoli manages the game and possession towards the final part of the match
75 ‘ – Problems for Pedro after a contrast with Mario Rui: the Spaniard complains of pain in his right knee, the change will be necessary
69 ‘ – Little luck for the Lazio, bad rebounds in the area after a good speed restart
58 ‘ – Reina denies poker! Enveloping maneuver of Napoli that frees Mario Rui at the end of the round, watch out for the Spaniard who rejects diving!