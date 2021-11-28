Sports

Napoli Lazio 4-0, goals and highlights. Mertens show, Spalletti +3 on Milan

Splendid victory for Spalletti’s team in the postponement of the 14th matchday, 4-0 to Lazio which is worth the primacy of +3 over Milan. In the pre-match ceremony in memory of Maradona, honored with a statue in his stadium. At the start one-two of the blues with Zielinski and Mertens, both on target in the first ten minutes. Ospina flies to Luis Alberto and is saved from the crossbar by Acerbi, then at half an hour another feat by Mertens. In the second half Reina denies the poker to Mario Rui but has nothing to do with Ruiz

RANKING

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Insigne. Herds Spalletti

LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Herds Sarri




1 new post

LIVE


New posts:


ends here!

NAPLES-LAZIO 4-0

– from luca.cassia


89 ‘ – There will be no recovery

– from luca.cassia


statistics

88 ‘ – Four goals for Fabian Ruiz in this league (already now less than one from his A league record, five goals in 2018/19)

– from luca.cassia


admonition!

88 ‘ – Naive yellow for Demme tripping Leiva

– from luca.cassia


replacement

87 ‘ – Other changes for Spalletti: Ghoulam And Malcuit for Mario Rui and Ruiz

– from luca.cassia


There is glory for too Fabian Ruiz, who frees himself from distance and kicks a big left around the corner. Reina flies but cannot get there, here is the 4-0 of Napoli!

– from luca.cassia


goals!

85 ‘NAPLES POKER! SUPER RUIZ!

– from luca.cassia


82 ‘ – Another monumental closure of Koulibaly, clean slide on Moro

– from luca.cassia


admonition!

79 ‘ – Yellow unavoidable also for Zaccagni that knocks down Lobotka

– from luca.cassia


admonition!

78 ‘ – Late entry on Zaccagni di By Lorenzo, which takes the yellow

– from luca.cassia


77 ‘ Sings the Maradona stadium while Napoli manages the game and possession towards the final part of the match

– from luca.cassia


replacement

75 ‘ – Space then a Moro in place of Pedro. Inside too She goes for Cataldi

– from luca.cassia


75 ‘ Problems for Pedro after a contrast with Mario Rui: the Spaniard complains of pain in his right knee, the change will be necessary

– from luca.cassia


replacement

73 ‘ – See you again on the pitch Demme, inside instead of Zielinski

– from luca.cassia


69 ‘ – Little luck for the Lazio, bad rebounds in the area after a good speed restart

– from luca.cassia


replacement

65 ‘ – Double news in Napoli: inside Elmas And Petagna, outside Lozano and Mertens. Ovation for the Belgian, open applause also from Spalletti

– from luca.cassia


statistics

64 ‘ – Since he arrived in Italy (August 2013), Dries Mertens is the player who has scored the most goals from outside the box in Serie A (26)

– from luca.cassia


replacement

61 ‘ – Sarri is playing the card Basic in place of Milinkovic-Savic

– from luca.cassia


admonition!

59 ‘ – Yellow a Cataldi coming late on Lobotka

– from luca.cassia


58 ‘Reina denies poker! Enveloping maneuver of Napoli that frees Mario Rui at the end of the round, watch out for the Spaniard who rejects diving!

– from luca.cassia

Source link

