Napoli-Lazio 4-0, the report cards: magical Mertens, Fabian Ruiz show. Doll guests

Result: Napoli – Lazio 4-0

NAPLES

Ospina 7 – At the twentieth he starts playing, five minutes later he is called to a miracle on Luis Alberto. Beautiful save: it is the only one of his evening and serves to keep Lazio from returning.

By Lorenzo 6.5 – Pedro is in great shape but he finds little glory on his way tonight. Much credit to that full-back now certainty for the defense of both Spalletti and Mancini.

Rrahmani 6.5 – Playing alongside Koulibaly undoubtedly adds several hours of sleep, but the Kosovar ex Hellas center is gaining every inch of space. So today.

Koulibaly 7 – Opposite is the Serie A vice-top scorer and former Golden Boot, not just any one. The answer is as a champion and as a defense commander.

Mario Rui 6.5 – Take risks if Felipe Anderson aims him for speed. He knows it, Spalletti as well: when it happens, however, he is ready. Also find time to touch a goal. From 86 ‘Ghoulam sv.

Lobotka 6.5 – Called by surprise in place of Demme, it is not Anguissa and it is evident at first glance. But he deserves praise for how he engages in the match game.

Fabian Ruiz 7.5 – Without Anguissa he has more responsibility for directing: he responds with brushstrokes on second and third goals and closes with the spectacular poker goal. From 86 ‘Malcuit sv.

Lozano 7 – A thorn in the side of the Lazio defense, more than once forces Hysaj to overtime. The assist to Mertens is just the reward for an evening as a marathon runner. From 65 ‘ Elmas 6 – After a long warm-up, enter the right wing. Not infrequently he is found in retreat to help Di Lorenzo for the management of the final.

Zielinski 7.5 – The start of Napoli is as powerful as the left-handed who throws the 1-0 at the goal. His movement on the trocar has the appearance of a mortal danger for Sarri. From 73 ‘Demme sv.

Insigne 7 – He comes back after having rested in Europe and in fact the leg looks different, more perky. Fresh and alive, tonight he just missed finding the net.

Mertens 8.5 – That magical elf decides to give us plenty of comparisons with Maradona. Let’s try not to fall for it, on the record that Diego will be called tonight and not Ciro. From 65 ‘ Petagna 6 – There was really no need for his weight and his size up front, get in with things nice and arranged. However, it does not lack the contribution.

Luciano Spalletti 7.5 – He chooses the light attack with Mertens false nine, as if it were a dedication to his colleague Sarri. The Belgian seems animated by a sacred fire and repays him with a half hour out of the parameters, channeling everything on the most comfortable track in a night of only party, tributes to Maradona and good football.

LAZIO (edited by Antonino Sergi)

Reina 5.5 – He goes back to his old stadium and leaves with four goals on his back, he doesn’t have big responsibilities on Zielinski and Mertens. Slightly late on Fabian Ruiz’s southpaw in the final.

Patric 4.5 – Surprisingly deployed in the place of Lazzari, Sarri changes his mind after an extremely difficult first half for the Spaniard. Nervous, missed by Mertens on the occasion of the second goal and the heavy yellow. Insigne does what he wants on that band. From 46 ‘ Lazzari 5.5 – He is lucky that Insigne lowers the pace in the second half, some acceleration but little more.

Luiz Felipe 5 – The defense of Lazio lives the most difficult day of the season, they understand little as the rest of the department under the attacks of Napoli. Mertens does not give him points of reference, he goes free diving almost immediately.

Unripe 5 – An evening that couldn’t be more complicated, he yells in an attempt to give his teammates a wake-up call but he too makes some important mistakes. Dribbled dry by Mertens on the occasion of the doubling, unlucky when in the opponent area he hits the crossbar.

Hysaj 5 – He knows, and also quite well, Lozano but cannot stop him on any occasion. He runs away from him, he often does it throughout the course of the challenge. You learn the duel in the open field.

Milinkovic-Savic 5 – A complicated game, Lazio always forced to chase Napoli and the Serbian ends up suffering. Brush a ball for Luis Alberto, the only real flash of his game. From 61 ‘ Basic 5.5 – He chases his opponents without constructing.

Cataldi 4.5 – He found continuity and good performances under the Sarri management but tonight makes Lucas Leiva regret his worst performance of the season. Error on the Azzurri’s first goal, he always ends up running in circles. From 76 ‘Lucas Leiva sv.

Luis Alberto 6 – In the pre-match he declares that he wants to score, he goes very close in the first half. His right hand is a pearl but Ospina disguises himself as Superman. Try to give quality to the Biancocelesti’s maneuver, preach in the desert.

Felipe Anderson 4.5 – A ghost. The Brazilian winger hardly ever sees the draft of himself and when he is served by his teammates he punctually misses the game. Game to forget quickly. From 56 ‘ Zaccagni 5 – It brings nothing to the Biancoceleste advanced ward, nervous and never dangerous.

Property 5 – In a game in which the ball is always blue, the work of the center forward becomes very complicated, Lazio struggles to reach the trocar and the playable balls for the biancoceleste striker can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

Pedro 5 – The man in the best form of Sarri’s team also ends up disappointing, he tries to give himself a shock in the central phase of the challenge but it is not enough to change the pace of Lazio. His game also ended badly, forced to leave the field due to injury. From the 76 ‘Moro sv.

Maurizio Sarri 4.5 – In the stadium that gave him great joys and satisfactions, he goes away with broken bones, it is hard to find at least one positive aspect in the Neapolitan evening. Lazio goes straight to the doll, runs in vain against the fast and organized dribble of the hosts. Four goals difficult to digest, they make six counting the two against Juve last week. With the big ones it is difficult.