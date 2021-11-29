Napoli-Lazio 4-0, the tactical analysis | The Last Man

With an overwhelming performance and an annihilated Lazio in less than half an hour, Napoli not only honored an evening dedicated to Maradona (complete with a statue presented to the public), but also detached Milan by three points by hoisting itself alone again in top the leaderboard. The evening for Lazio was a nightmare from start to finish. The away balance for Sarri’s team is heavily negative: just one victory (against Empoli on the second day), two draws (Turin and Atalanta) and for the rest only defeats, some of which heavy, like last night’s . A direct confrontation that clearly highlighted the state of form of the two teams and above all the strengths of one and the defects of the other.

Yet it did not seem all rosy for Spalletti, who had to give up two of his best players – Zambo Anguissa and Osimhen – replaced by Lobotka and Mertens, in a structure that remained unchanged from usual. Sarri, on the other hand, had confirmed his confidence in Cataldi, deployed in the center of the field with Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto on the sides and the only surprise was the choice of the right-back: with Marusic out due to injury, the coach chose Patric instead of Lazzari , presumably to control Insigne’s inward movements.

Pressing Napoli high was a nightmare, but Lazio gave it their own

However, this adaptation did not bring the desired results, on the contrary: after a few seconds Insigne jumped out of Patric with a first control of his, chest and stretching the ball with his right, forcing him to foul and making it clear what kind of match it would have been for. the full-back of Lazio. In general, all of Napoli started in a reactive way, taking control of the ball and territorial supremacy as if it were the simplest thing in the world. It did so also thanks to Lobotka, who benefited from a certain freedom of maneuver. The play of Napoli, as we will see later, was favored by some idiosyncrasies of Lazio, but it is also true that he played an excellent game, showing a cleanliness in the transmission of the ball, a total control of the space around him. and a willingness to move in support of his teammates with the ball during the backward construction that is not at all trivial. In short, a match as a consummate director’s half as we have not always seen him do in Naples.

Two refined interpretations of Lobotka who, by exploiting Lazio’s passivity in a different way, created an advantage for Napoli. In the first, he receives from Koulibaly and hesitates, drawing the pressure to himself and allowing Fabian Ruiz to insert himself behind the midfield. In the second, despite having the space to turn around and carry the ball up, he sees the advantageous positioning of Fabian Ruiz before receiving the ball and serves him quickly.

The great difficulties shown by Lazio in pressing the construction of Napoli are the mirror of a team that does not run as Sarri would like. The coach should start asking himself a few questions: it is not only the style of pressing that does not work as it should, but it is also the approach of the individuals that is wrong. Sarri looks for a high and aggressive pressure from the first passes of the opponent, maintaining a “department” attitude, that is, breaking the line only in correspondence with the opponent’s bearer, coming out on it when he is about to receive the pass, after the ball he left. It is an attitude that in order to function so high on the pitch requires perfect reactivity of the players involved – something that the Biancocelesti have not had – but which more generally does not seem particularly profitable against teams capable of building from the bottom involving many players. cleanly. In the absence of these synchronisms of pressing, Lazio went into crisis too easily. It is not the first time this season, as we have said, but against this Napoli it was evident as never before. At the end of the game, Sarri himself admitted that, rather than appearing to be a choral pressing, that of his team looks like a mismatched set of individual defensive actions.

Above is an illustrative action of Lazio’s senseless high pressing and the confusion of individual players. At the beginning of pressing, Immobile turns around realizing that he has run empty by himself and spreads his arms, presumably recalling Milinkovic-Savic, who as an internal on the ball side should have accompanied his forward run. In turn, the Serbian spreads his arms (second image), suggesting the idea that his job should be to give cover to Felipe Anderson, while Fabian Ruiz slips off quietly behind him. Koulibaly brings the ball forward and exchanges with the Spaniard, and Napoli makes a short ball turn passing by Mario Rui on the left before returning to the right. So Lazio are drawn forward, and when the ball passes by Ruiz first and then by Lobotka, both Luis Alberto and Cataldi have been magnetized forward. Rrahmani is also good at quickly verticalizing on Zielinski, who can turn around and go into space.

As happened against Juventus last week, Lazio made an enormous effort to shield the receptions of the opposing half. Lobotka’s game was facilitated by the large amount of space available behind Lazio’s first pressure line: Immobile had to direct the opponent’s dribble by pressing the central players, and therefore one of the three midfielders behind him had to take the Slovakian midfielder. The subtle balance between the pressure release on Lobotka and the coverage of the space behind Sarri’s midfield, however, was destroyed by the dribble and movement properties in the space of Spalletti’s team, which could also count on quality. and Koulibaly’s personality in carrying the ball forward just enough to evade the first pressure and get the midfielders ahead.

The banquet between the lines of the Azzurri

Napoli managed to verticalize between the lines with great ease, finding the reception of their director after a patient dribble of his defenders. Once over the first line of pressing, in cascade, Lazio found themselves trying to cover the ball, but always ended up being late showing great difficulty in reading the movements of the Napoli players along their own trocar. The twenty-one passes that led to the second goal are emblematic both of the confusion of Lazio, which has never managed to anticipate the recipient of the pass, and of the quality of Napoli, capable of creating actions of a cleanliness and a unique technical refinement. If that action was the pinnacle, in various circumstances Napoli managed to raise their center of gravity by punctually finding the man between the lines.

Napoli managed to play towards Mertens in the trocar both from the center and from the outside, with a certain ease.

Napoli did not have particular rotations on the pitch, with the exception of its left side of the pitch, with Mario Rui ready to enter even in very internal positions and Fabian Ruiz to widen towards the wing, but, despite this, he managed with a disarming continuity to pierce the opponent’s midfield, taking advantage above all of Mertens, inclined to come to meet, but also the work of Insigne and Zielinski.

The height of Sarri’s midfield line did not make much difference in Napoli’s plans: whether it was a few meters ahead (as in the first image above) or lower (second), the influence on the bearer was almost nil, and behind them the movements to receive continued undisturbed. Here, for example, we see the tight position of Rui and that of Insigne, who exploiting Mertens’ movement to slip away sent the opponent’s defense in crisis, finding time and space to aim the ball and chain area.

In addition to the inconsistencies that we saw in the first pressing of Lazio, it is also worth underlining the enormous difficulty of the two central defenders in breaking the line to go and disturb Mertens, who tended to lower himself to play with his teammates. In particular, Acerbi’s game was very painful from this point of view.

Acerbi lags behind Mertens on two occasions. In the first he is cut off by a heel strike, in the second even by a head-off. In both cases, Napoli continues its advance.

From the point of view of pressing, Napoli managed to disturb the rare construction actions of Lazio with a compact attitude starting from a medium center of gravity: Mertens oriented himself towards the central in possession, with Cataldi who was instead shortened by Zielinski; behind them Fabian Ruiz controlled Milinkovic-Savic and Lobotka Luis Alberto. In this way, Napoli could count on a numerical superiority of the four defenders against the three Lazio forwards, with consequent tranquility in breaking the line to shorten the match movements of Immobile.

Paradoxically, Lazio conceded the 3-0 goal when they were trying to get back into the game, thanks to a couple of consecutive actions that had first led to a great volley by Luis Alberto, deflected with a spectacular intervention by Ospina and, on the next corner, a header from Acerbi that chipped the crossbar. To close all hope of Lazio, however, Mertens took care of it. It was with Sarri that the Belgian had discovered that he was a center forward, a player capable of dominating the opponent’s penalty area not with his own physicality but with his technique. His second goal, the third for Napoli, is exactly the kind of gesture he had accustomed us to and that perhaps only he can perform in Serie A, a way of playing the role of a center forward that is peculiar and that requires a technical sensitivity of the highest level. . If in the last two seasons, between injuries and a change in the style of play, Mertens lost part of his centrality in Naples, last night – in a night particularly full of meanings – he reminded us what he can still give to a team that, in absence of Osimhen, is looking for a reference in the last 16 meters of the field.

Napoli’s best seasonal performance coincided with one of Lazio’s worst. However, this is not an isolated case: if it is true that teams capable of manipulating the pressing like Napoli do not meet every day, the alarm bells for Sarri are starting to be too many and too difficult to ignore. Lazio at the moment have too deep problems in the defensive phase, from pressing down, which end up affecting their offensive phase as well. Meanwhile, the points behind the Champions League have become seven and Sarri must find a solution as soon as possible if he does not want to break away definitively, and too soon, from what would be the main goal of the season.

Spalletti, on the other hand, is enjoying a magical moment of his team that has not been affected either by the misstep against Inter or by the absences of Osimhen and Anguissa. If one of the main doubts about his team, and his Scudetto chances, were related to future absences due to the African Cup of Nations, this first answer was positive. It is said that the championships are won with long squads and the contribution of players from the bench. The performances of Mertens and Lobotka, in this sense, are a pleasant surprise for Napoli, which can look to the future with more confidence.