Napoli-Lazio, Mertens celebration: the true meaning

Napoli-Lazio, Mertens celebration: the true meaning

The true meaning of Dries Mertens’ exultation after his first goal against Lazio

Naples footballDuring the celebration of the first goal scored in NaplesLazio, the Belgian striker Dries Mertens he yelled “I’m staying qua! “. All accompanied by a gesture that leaves little doubt about his future at Naples, which he spoke about in the post-match interview with DAZN.

Napoli-Lazio, Mertens speaks

“We played one of our best games, we have to continue like this and repeat these performances. There will be more difficult games now, but how we played today is perfect. More difficult the first or the second? They make me happy, it’s not easy to work when you come back. from an injury. Osimhen got hurt and I had to be there. They were right to criticize me, it’s up to me to continue. I always want to do well, it’s always a pleasure to play like today. Sarri? I always care a lot about him, he’s a very strong coach . Future? I’ve always said: I hope to stay here. I can’t say more than that. “

