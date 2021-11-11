Napoli-Lazio, news for tickets: Curves below € 15, above € 25

Tickets for Napoli vs Lazio, which will be played on November 28, 2021 at 8.45 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, will be on sale starting at 3.00 pm on Friday November 12, 2021.

These are the prices and details provided by SSCNapoli:

Posillipo stand € 80.00

Grandstand Nisida € 60.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

Yours € 50.00

Curve upper ring € 25.00

Curve lower ring € 15.00

There are no reduced fare tickets, except for the Family Tribune sector. For this event, the capacity of the facility will be reduced in compliance with current legislation.

For the first 48 hours, the sale will be reserved for voucher holders only, who, to take advantage of the priority in the purchase, can go to the authorized points of sale or connect to the following link https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

enter, in the “PROMOTIONAL CODE” field, the number of the 12-digit fidelity card (044 …) used to subscribe to the season ticket for the 2019.20 season. In this way, the “padlock” will be unlocked and you can proceed with the purchase. At this stage, only one ticket can be purchased for each transaction.

After that, the free sale will begin. Every fan can connect to the Ticketone site and buy the ticket online with the obligation to recognize the fidelity card. Each fan can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets. Once the purchase procedure has been completed, the fan will receive the title in digital format (pdf) via email, it will be necessary to print it and show it at the entrances of the stadium.

Also for the free sale it will be possible to buy the coupons at all Ticketone authorized points of sale. This is the list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?did=445

User change will not be allowed. This is the link to purchase the coupons https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

The online purchase can also take place by uploading the title on your fidelity card. This mode of sale requires that the access ticket be associated with the fidelity card which must be used both to enter the identification number at the time of purchase, and to access the stadium turnstiles by reading the bar code. The seat assigned to the stadium will be indicated on the placeholder document, the printout of which is available at the internet address: For tickets loaded on the card https://sport.ticketone.it/post-order by entering the information requested on the page and proceeding to next page, through the link Print Placeholder.

The placeholder document must be printed and presented at every request of the control staff present at the stadium, but the placeholder document, alone, does not represent a valid entrance ticket. In fact, to access the stadium, it is essential to bring your loyalty card and the placeholder document and an identification document with you.

To access the facility, spectators must necessarily be in possession of one of the Covid-19 green certifications referred to in art. 9 of the law decree n. 52/2021; this provision does not apply to those under the age of 12, as well as to those in possession of suitable medical certification of exemption from the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

At the following link it is possible to consult the procedures for acquiring green certifications: https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/. We also remind you of the equivalence, to the Covid-19 green certifications, of vaccination and healing certifications issued by the following countries: Canada, Japan, Israel, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories not belonging to the European continent) and the United States of America, identified by the order of the Minister of Health of 29.07.2021 and the subsequent circular of 30.7.2021.

Spectators must wear a mask for the entire duration of the event and respect the assigned seat.

At the entrances the body temperature will be measured, all those who have a temperature equal to or higher than 37.5 ° will not be allowed inside the stadium.

SSC Napoli reminds its fans to read and respect the Rules of Use and the Code of Conduct of SSC Napoli

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content/Regole- Accesso-e-uso-151.aspx)

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content_2cols/Codice-di-Condotta-443.aspx).