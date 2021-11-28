Napoli-Lazio: Spalletti at the press conference

Press conference by Luciano Spalletti post Naples Lazio. The match Naples–Lazio ends at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and speaks in Spalletti conference for Napoli football after the 14th matchday of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live conference by Spalletti.

Post Naples Lazio Luciano Spalletti at the press conference. The SSC Napoli coach spoke live after the match. Luciano Spalletti speaks for Napoli football in the conference. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“This time I can only be happy, there are components where you are forced to absorb that thing that came out tonight. In addition to the game we found against a very difficult opponent, with Sarri good at building and defending. I found the Maradona stadium as a I wanted it when I came here. We have seen important things that are so much stuff.

These players who are part of the squad prove to be of level. Lobotka aggressive, it became difficult to imagine, handling the ball in the strait. Then Ciro (Mertens, ed) when he shoots on goal is incredible. Zielinski made a great match, the Zielo of the best times with a mighty quality run. Marui Rui made important choices, Lozano and Insigne made the ball circulate. Tonight it would be an understatement to give credit only to someone. Rrahmani stepped off the defensive line and did some quality stuff. This game makes jurisprudence on many things.

Leak? We know what our goal is, to enter the Champions League: what was asked of me and what we want. Then we don’t want to live in mediocrity: Naples has an excess of quality in everything. Important men have passed it and we have to play for the ambitions of the city.

This Naples recalls that of Sarri. Osimhen? He always wants depth and sometimes he had to be found, as he did, between the lines. This is something he has to grow into while Mertens has learned to do it with Sarri. “