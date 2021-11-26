Napoli-Lecce 1-0 (45 ‘+ 2 D’Agostino): game over! Success for the Azzurri, tension at the end of the match

At the end of the game, tension between the players and the staff of the two teams.

90 ‘+ 4 – The referee blows his whistle to end the match. Napoli, suffering, beat Lecce 1-0 with a goal from D’Agostino.

90 ‘+ 2 – Opportunity for Lecce! Back retrieves the ball from Mane’s feet early, coordinates and kicks into the goal in the heart of the penalty area. Idasiak stretches out and parries.

90 ‘- Substitution for Napoli: Gioielli enters and Cioffi exits.

89 ‘- The referee assigns 4 minutes of recovery.

87 ‘- Russo warned for Lecce: bad foul in midfield against Spavone.

86 ‘- Change for Lecce: Salomaa exits and Coqu enters.

85 ‘- Closing of Mane on a dangerous offensive by the guests after the exchange between the newly entered Russo and Gonzalez. The ball ends in a corner kick, but the action of Lecce is in vain.

82 & # 39; – Cross from the right of Lecce, ball that ends in the area and after a beat and beat back Napoli manages to free with difficulty. At this stage Lecce is crushing Napoli in their own half; the azzurrini are forced to defend themselves.

81 ‘- One change on each side. In Naples outside Mercury and inside Marranzino; in Lecce Carrozzo entered and Burnete left.

80 & # 39; – Lecce coach Grieco expelled! The coach of the visiting team exaggerates with protests and receives the second yellow card of the match.

79 ‘- Burnete’s header on a cross cut from the left. The ball ends up on the outside of the net, Idasiak checks with his eyes.

78 & # 39; – Lecce’s insistent action. Ball put in the middle by Ninez, Burnete leans the ball to Vulturaar who just misses the door from the outside.

76 & # 39; – Mane warned for a decisive entry in the middle of the field on an opponent.

75 & # 39; – Double field for Lecce: Lemmens comes out and Russo enters; Oltremarini in place of Macri.

69 ‘- Substitution for Napoli: Di ​​Dona and D’Agostino leave, De Marco and Vergara enter. Marchisano changes bands, moving into the right lane.

64 ‘- Cross for Lecce! Salomaa’s corner, Lemmens’s header smashed on the crossbar after Idasiak’s deflection.

61 & # 39; – Opportunity for Napoli! Great blow from outside Cioffi who with the right engages Borbei in a powerful save. Ball ending in corner kick.

58 & # 39; – Burnete’s cross from the left, Salomaa hits his head but the conclusion is weak. Idasiak curls up on the ball and restarts his team.

55 & # 39; – Lecce continues its offensive initiatives. Half shot in the penalty area of ​​Back who goes off a little to the side from Idasiak’s goal.

52 ‘- Free kick for Lecce. Direct shot on goal by Vulturaar. The conclusion is violent, but Idasiak relaxes and blocks.

50 ‘- The Lecce coach Grieco was warned for protests.

49 ‘- Clamorous opportunity for Lecce! Back shot from outside the area, Hysaj deflection and the ball reaches the heart of the area in Burnete who, instead of kicking, passes to Back who has entered the area. Providential intervention by Saco who steals the ball from the Lecce midfielder at the moment of the shot. Protests from guests over alleged suspicious contact.

46 ‘- Shot by the Lecce central midfielder! Ball that ends at the bottom.

45 ‘- The second half begins.

SECOND HALF

45 ‘+ 2 – The first half ends between Naples and Lecce. Game substantially balanced and fought in the middle of the field, with few opportunities on both sides. Napoli, however, manages to unlock it before entering the locker room.

45 ‘+ 2 – GOAL OF NAPLES !!! Insidious cross from the left by Cioffi picked up by Barba who throws a blow from outside the area: the shot is deflected by D’Agostino who corrects the trajectory on the net.

45 ‘- 2 minutes of recovery granted.

44 ‘- Opportunity for Lecce! Perfect cross from Nizet’s left who catches Back’s right. The volley of the number 9 of Lecce is strong but central. The ball ends up in Idasiak’s arms.

39 ‘- Good action from the left of Napoli. Cioffi overtakes Lecce’s right-back on the lineout line, focuses and tries his right from the edge of the penalty area. The ball, however, is deflected and ends up in the arms of the Lecce goalkeeper Borbei.

37 ‘- Hysaj of Napoli warned.

32 ‘- Shot from outside the area by Spavone! The ball, however, ends high above the crossbar.

31 ‘- First yellow card of the match: it is Burnete of Lecce for an entry on Saco in the half of the field of Naples.

27 ‘- Napoli also faces the opponent’s penalty area. Long traingolazione between Di Dona and D’Agostino, but the pass of the blue midfielder is not well balanced and the ball ends up on the bottom.

25 ‘- Lecce again in attack. From the left Nizet puts a ball in the middle deflected for a corner kick. The action fades to the next set piece.

22 & # 39; – Free kick for Lecce: Vulturar just misses the door from the trocar.

13 ‘- Lecce attack: cross from the left thwarted by Hysaj. Nothing happened on the next corner.

10 ‘- Long ball for Mercury, but the ball escapes and the action fades.

5 ‘- Match blocked in this start and fought in midfield.

1 ‘- The match has started!

Teams in the field

NAPLES-LECCE SPRING, OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

NAPLES (3-4-1-2): Idasiak; Barba, Hysaj, Manè; Di Dona, Saco, Spavone, Marchisano; Mercury, D’Agostino; Cioffi. Coach: Nicolò Frustalupi

LECCE (4-2-3-1): Borbei; Nixet, Hasic, Salomaa, Valturar, Back, Macri, Torok, Bornete, Gonzalez, Lemmans. Coach: Vito Grieco