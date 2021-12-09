Napoli – Leicester City: 3-2 Europa League 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of NAPLES-LEICESTER 3-2 with us, see you at the next Europa League match.20:47

An emergency Napoli manages to win at Maradona against Leicester and continue the journey in the Europa League. The 3-2 goal by Elmas (who signed the brace) in the 53rd minute on a perfect assist from Di Lorenzo was decisive. In the first half Spalletti’s team had taken the lead twice with goals from Ounas and Elmas, then Leicester in five minutes immediately equalized with goals from Evans and Dewsbury-Hall. In the second half, Spalletti’s team withstood the attacks of the English, went ahead and maintained the result until the end.20:47

90 ‘+ 4’ End of the match of NAPLES-LEICESTER 3-2. The Azzurri win three points and move forward in the Europa League.20:43

90 ‘+ 2’ LEICESTER OPPORTUNITY! Precise throw in the area for Vardy who is left alone by the blue defense: the Leicester striker hits his head, but sends out and wastes the opportunity for the draw.20:41

90 ‘ Referee Lahoz concedes 3 minutes of injury time before the end of the match.20:39

89 ‘ Dewsbury-Hall exits, Albrighton enters. Third substitution for Leicester.20:37

87 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Excellent restart by Petagna who not only holds the ball, but triggers Mertens who with a filter serves Malcuit on the right: the blue winger goes to the shot with the parade of Schmeichel who puts it in the corner.20:36

85 ‘ Leicester continues to attack forcing Napoli to close in their own half. Spalletti’s team intends to keep the advantage,20:34

81 ‘ LEICESTER OPPORTUNITY! Castagne served in the area on the right crosses in the center for Dewsbury-Hall who at the moment of the shot slips and sends high above Meret’s goal.20:30

78 ‘ Demme exits, Manolas enters. Third substitution for Napoli.20:27

77 ‘ Tielemans exits, Soumaré enters. Second substitution for Leicester.20:26

77 ‘ WARNED Demme! Tactical foul by the Napoli midfielder that stops the restart of Leicester.20:25

75 ‘ LEICESTER OPPORTUNITY! Launch into the area for Daka who leans on the left for Vardy who shoots with the first intention with the ball that ends up on the outside of the net.20:24

72 ‘ Barnes comes out, Daka enters. First substitution for Leicester.20:21

69 ‘ It is played in midfield with Napoli which stops the initiatives of Leicester in every way, the blue median who closes the spaces is very careful.20:23

66 ‘ Napoli tries again with a foray by Zielinski who points the area, then at the moment of the shot he is closed by Soyuncu.20:28

63 ‘ Ounas comes out, Mertens enters. Second substitution for Napoli.20:11

59 ‘ Game now that appears a bit blocked with Napoli managing the advantage, after having suffered the counterattack of Leicester.20:08

55 ‘ LEICESTER OPPORTUNITY! Di Lorenzo in an attempt to clear the ball serves an assist in the center for Maddison who hits the post two steps away and wastes a scoring opportunity for Leicester’s equalizer.20:04

53 ‘ GOAL! NAPLES 3-2 Leicester. Eljif Elmas network. Zielinski opens on the right for Malcuit who serves on the Di Lorenzo race: cross in the center with Elmas who controls and puts in the door with his left. Look at the player profile Eljif Elmas20:44

51 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Corner around the far post, with Ounas’ header that ends just outside.19:59

49 ‘ Leicester responds with Barnes’ initiative from the left who breaks through the defense and shoots from outside the box, but the slow shot ends up in Meret’s hands.19:58

46 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Ounas free on the right tries the left-handed shot with a great response from Schmeichel who deflects out.19:55

45 ‘ The second half of NAPLES-LEICESTER 2-2 begins. First ball played by Spalletti’s team.19:54

Spalletti’s Napoli starts strong and goes ahead with Ounas in the fourth minute of play, thanks to a restart by Zielinski who steals the ball serving Petagna, then the shot is rejected and Ounas scores. After 20 minutes the same Zielinski serves Petagna who makes an assist for Elmas who doubles. Leicester reacts and after three minutes shortens with Evans’ goal. At 33 ‘Dewsbury-Hall found the equalizer with a great left footed shot.19:38

45 ‘+ 5’ End of the first half of NAPLES-LEICESTER 2-2. Two goals on each side against Maradona.19:36

45 ‘+ 3’ Malcuit crosses from the right to the opposite side for Mario Rui who tries the first shot, but Schmeichel blocks safely.19:34

45 ‘ Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz conceded 4 minutes of added time before half-time.19:32

45 ‘ Lozano exits, Malcuit enters. First substitution for Napoli.19:31

43 ‘ Lozano forced to leave the field with neck and mouth problems.19:32

41 ‘ Hard contact between Lozano and Ndidi, with the Napoli striker slipping on the opponent with his head. Tooth problem for Lozano.19:31

38 ‘ Long pass for Vardy who falls into the penalty area after a contact with Rrahmani, for the referee everything is regular.19:24

36 ‘ Napoli seem to have taken the hit, with Rodgers’ side attacking continuously now.19:22

33 ‘ GOAL! Napoli-LEICESTER 2-2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Network. High ball that arrives just outside Dewsbury-Hall who coordinates for the shot and left-handed puts behind Meret for the equalizer of Leicester.19:20

33 ‘ WARNED Petagna! Harsh intervention by the Napoli striker on Maddison.19:19

30 ‘ Leicester insists forward to seek the advantage, but Napoli defends well and closes the gap.19:18

27 ‘ GOAL! Napoli-LEICESTER 2-1. Jonathan Grant Evans Network. Free kick from the left beaten by Maddison in the middle, with Elmas who does not intervene well and favors Evans who makes no mistake in the area and shortens for Leicester.19:14

24 ‘ GOAL! NAPLES 2-0 Leicester! Goals from Eljif Elmas. A great play by Zielinski who with a no look serves Petagna between the lines who brings the ball forward, then serves Elmas in the area which he puts in with an empty goal. Look at the player profile Eljif Elmas19:13

22 ‘ Leicester tries again with Barnes who slips between the lines and kicks at the goal, but Meret is ready and blocks the ball.19:10

19 ‘ Dangerous Ndidi who controls in the area and then pulls a sure shot, with Rrahmani who immolates himself by rejecting with his body.19:06

17 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Petagna is good at freeing space for Juan Jesus who manages to serve Ounas, then the shot of the blue player who is rejected for a corner by the Leicester defense.19:04

15 ‘ Opening on the right for Lozano, too long a trajectory with Bertrand who anticipates the Napoli player and serves Schmeichel backwards.19:02

11 ‘ Still the Rodgers team that tries to become dangerous with Barnes flowing to the left, tries the cross, but the blue defense puts it in a corner.18:58

8 ‘ Leicester tries to respond with a long ball for Vardy’s header which ends long and is recovered by Di Lorenzo who is fouled.18:54

4 ‘ GOAL! NAPLES 1-0 Leicester. Adam Mohamed Ounas network. Quick restart of Zielinski who intercepts in midfield and leaves the ball to Petagna who pulls, but the rejected serves Ounas in the right area who crosses the other low post for the blue advantage. Look at the player profile Adam Ounas18:51

3 ‘ LEICESTER OPPORTUNITY! Cross in the Napoli area with Maddison who serves in the center, on the run, Castagne who goes to the shot, but is rejected. Then do it on offense on Mario Rui. 19:04

The first half of NAPLES-LEICESTER begins. The match is directed by the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.18:46

STATISTICAL PILL – The only precedent between Naples and Leicester in European competitions saw the Neapolitans gain a point despite a two-goal disadvantage just over 20 minutes from the end, thanks to a brace from Victor Osimhen in the first leg.18:40

Rodgers relies on Jamy Vardy, with the three behind the striker made up of Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison and Barnes. Tielemans is back, just recovered, and the former Atalanta, Castagne.18:38

Spalletti in full emergency relies on Petagna in attack, with the new Ounas in the three behind the blue tip. In defense the holder Juan Jesus. Demme returns alongside Zielinski.18:37

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-2-3-1 for Leicester: Schmeichel; Chestnuts, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Tielemans, Ndidi; Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.18:36

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-2-3-1 for Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Zielinski; Ounas, Elmas, Lozano; Petagna.18:35

After the defeat against Spartak Moscow in Russia, Spalletti’s Napoli need the victory to get through the round and go to play the final phase of the Europa League.18:34

All ready by Maradona for the Napoli-Leicester match, the sixth last match of the Europa League before the group stage.18:33