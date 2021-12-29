Napoli loses four players, but to protest the Juventus environment

Luciano Spalletti will lose four players for the next few weeks. Koulibaly, Ounas, Anguissa And Osimhen they will join their respective national teams in view of the African Cup, giving up, in fact, several league games. Yet in the Naples home no one complains. Luciano Spalletti, on several occasions, has stated that he is confident in the goodness of the staff at his disposal. The Neapolitans have all the possibilities to cope with the absences of the national team (less than those of injured and positive at Covid, but this is another matter).

Instead, the environment complains Juventus. The reference is to journalists, opinion leaders and fans who, for several days now, have been talking about “possible pressure exerted by Napoli to postpone the match with the bianconeri”. As if De Laurentiis had the power to influence the ASL of Naples, a body which, as a state, is certainly the most accredited to make certain decisions.

Nobody at home in Naples would like to postpone the match with Juventus. The reason is the following: a season would be engulfed, that of the Azzurri, already full of commitments. Everyone’s hope is that the Covid situation will improve. Health is more important than a football match.