Napoli more linked to Osimhen, Milan has already met many big names

“Napoli is also excellent, but perhaps more linked to Osimhen”. In the analysis of the challenge between the Azzurri and Milan for the top, Corriere della Sera tries to make a point of the situation between the moments of Spalletti’s team and that of Pioli: “Napoli seems to me to be a team of great harmony and technical skills – writes Mario Sconcerti – with less predisposition to the essentials than Milan. They have already met Lazio, Juve, Atalanta and Rome, while Napoli are stopped at Juve and Rome. sure the championship is of the two that are in the lead.

Only Inter can reopen it by winning the derby in the next round. It is not easy. Milan is a cross between a European team and the best Latin quality. In Italy it has a different pace. The Napoli game was more confused, a little harder, more substance than technique, it is important that Zielinski, one of the lost sons, the most in difficulty in the spaces wanted by Spalletti, scored. Osimhen was missing and he was playing in a big angry stadium “.

