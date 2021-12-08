Napoli needs its people but sale for Leicester is a flop

“Napoli remains alone”. So writes today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, which tells of the lack of support (at the moment) of the Azzurri fans for the decisive challenge in the Europa League against Leaicester. With eleven men on the field, eleven thousand tickets have been sold, stresses the newspaper.

“The team needs its people, but in spite of lower rates than the previous ones with Spartak and Legia and above all the fifty percent discount for ticket holders with Legia, until yesterday they were barely eleven thousand coupons sold on a total capacity of forty-one thousand spectators. With six hundred and fifty English at cotè announced and certified“writes the Corriere dello Sport.

These are the prices and details provided by SSCNapoli:

Posillipo stand € 75.00

Grandstand Nisida € 50.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

Yours € 35.00

Upper curves € 20.00

Lower curves € 10.00

There are no reduced fare tickets, except for the Family Tribune sector.

On the occasion of this match, SSC Napoli has reserved a discounted rate of 50% for all those who are in possession of a ticket for the last home match of the Uefa Europa League, Napoli vs Legia Warsaw.