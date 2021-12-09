Napoli-Nigeria, the war for Osimhen begins: called up for the Africa Cup | News

Azzurri warned by the African national team: the forward has been called up for the pre-retirement

Not even time to recover from the injury that Victor Osimhen it has already become a case. Without waiting to verify the conditions, the Nigeria – writes the Morning – has in fact decided to call the blue striker for the pre-retreat in Lagos in view of the next African Cup and communicated to the club of de Laurentiis your own intention. Needless to say, the Naples did not take the decision of the African national team well and that in the air there is a diplomatic war in sight, with the Azzurri who will try to assert their reasons by leveraging prognosis of 90 days that the doctors gave to Osimhen after the injury and subsequent surgery.

Osimhen resumed training yesterday starting to run alone before moving to the gym to continue the personalized work. The table foresees that the player continues like this for at least a week, without the need to wear a mask that protects the cheekbone and the operated eye. In short, he seemed on the right track and Napoli were confident of having him back before the 90 days established by the prognosis. From here to leaving for the Africa Cup, however, the step seems a bit long to everyone.

On the other hand, Nigeria does not seem to have any intention of giving up one of its best players and, for this reason, they have put their hands on calling him for the pre-retirement. A situation that will certainly lead to a tug-of-war between Napoli and the African national team. The risk, it is clear, is that Osimhen could be too early and incur a new injury.