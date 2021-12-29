Napoli on Min-Jae Kim, is preparing an attempt for the South Korean of Fenerbahce

The Naples continues to work to strengthen the defensive department. According to Sky Sport, the blue club is preparing an attempt for the South Korean defender, owned by the Fenerbahce, Min-Jae Kim.

Latest Naples market

This is the focus of Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“For some time now in Giuntoli’s list, who had tried to take him in the last market session, he is now among the first places in the preferences of the blue club. The operation remains complicated given Fenerbahce’s willingness to keep him. 1.90m high, he moved to Turkey in August 2021 from Beijing Guoan for 3 million euros. With the Fenerbahce shirt he has so far totaled 23 appearances between the league and the Europa League, establishing himself as a fundamental pawn of the Istanbul team. The South Korean stands out for the long-limbed physique and height, which makes him an important factor in the air game. Raised football in his homeland, in Suwon, he established himself internationally in Jeonbuk Motors before moving to China and subsequently in Turkey. He also made his career in the South Korean national youth teams, up to the major selection “