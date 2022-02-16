Napoli, Osimhen at risk for Barcelona: he has remedied a blow

The striker did not train in the final refinement before leaving for Spain

Naples anxious about the conditions of Victor Osimhen. In the morning the team trained in Castel Volturno before leaving for Spain for the big match of Europa League against Barcelona, ​​but the attacker did not take part in the session and the alarm went off immediately. Player he took a beating on Tuesday in training and underwent treatment to recover, but stay at risk for the match against the blaugrana.



At the moment it is not yet clear the extent of the injury remedied by the striker, but the blue medical staff immediately got to work to tackle the problem and try to recover the player quickly. A situation that does not leave Spalletti at all calm in view not only of the match against Barcelona, ​​but also of subsequent engagements. After all, the presence on the field of Osimhen is fundamental for Napoli both for physicality and for the realization capacity. And to lose him again after the long stop due to the problem in his face would be a serious loss.