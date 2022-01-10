Napoli, Osimhen is back: tomorrow TAC and checkup, that’s when he can play | First page

Victor Osimhen’s return to the field is approaching. The Nigerian striker has been away from the pitch since last November 21, when during Inter-Napoli he clashed hard with Skriniar, reporting multiple fractures to the face that forced him to have surgery. Osimhen has forged ahead to return to the field and two weeks after the operation he has already returned to training, clearly working in differentiation. In the meantime, Napoli with the team of specialists has prepared a kevlar mask for him in view of the return to contact with the opponents.

RETURN – Osimhen should also have taken part in the Africa Cup which started yesterday. The Nigerian national team initially included him in the squad list but there was a step backwards by the player himself. In addition, he also contracted Covid while on vacation in Lagos. Yesterday the long-awaited news was finally negative. So Osimhen set off and this morning returned to Naples.

THE PROGRAM – The last post-operative check-up he underwent dates back to 7 December. From there came good news with the edema reabsorbed faster than expected. Tomorrow Osimhen will be visited by Prof. Tartaro (surgeon who operated on him) and will undergo a new CT scan in the hope that the callus has formed. The ten-day postponed visit and forced rest due to Covid may have helped the healing process.

IN THE FIELD – After the exams he will undergo tomorrow, he will be able to join his teammates in Castel Volturno and return to training. Should the medical okay arrive, Spalletti and his staff will evaluate the athletic conditions for return. An attempt will be made for Bologna-Naples, scheduled in seven days (January 17 at 18:30). He would have at least four days of training available. Otherwise directly a week later in the Campania derby at home against Salerno. Osimhen is back and his return to the field is one step away.