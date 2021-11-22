Napoli, Osimhen is even back against Inter? Out 3-4 weeks Anguissa
Osimhen, in agreement with the blue medical staff, has chosen to undergo surgery in Naples. Anguissa is also out for a long time
Not only Osimhen. Napoli returns from Milan licking the wounds of defeat and injuries. Osimhen, in agreement with the blue medical staff, has chosen to undergo surgery in Naples: the maxillofacial surgery should be performed tomorrow. Only at that point will it be possible to risk more precise return times but the Nigerian should be out for 30-45 days. Calendar in hand, the striker will certainly miss the next ones with Lazio, Sassuolo and Atalanta in the league, as well as those with Spartak and Leicester in the Europa League.
Spalletti’s hope is to have him available for the big match with Milan on 19 December but the fear is to find him only after the African Cup (9 January-6 February), the first would be against Inter, on 13 February. As for Anguissa, Napoli made it known that he underwent diagnostic tests that revealed a distracting lesion of the left adductor. The blue midfielder has already begun the rehabilitation process: also in this case between recovery and rehabilitation should take no less than three to four weeks
November 22, 2021 (change November 22, 2021 | 17:01)
