Napoli, Osimhen is even back against Inter? Out 3-4 weeks Anguissa

Not only Osimhen. Napoli returns from Milan licking the wounds of defeat and injuries. Osimhen, in agreement with the blue medical staff, has chosen to undergo surgery in Naples: the maxillofacial surgery should be performed tomorrow. Only at that point will it be possible to risk more precise return times but the Nigerian should be out for 30-45 days. Calendar in hand, the striker will certainly miss the next ones with Lazio, Sassuolo and Atalanta in the league, as well as those with Spartak and Leicester in the Europa League.