Napoli players quarantine not respected: De Laurentiis referred

The president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, the health manager Raffaele Canonico and the Neapolitan company have just been referred by the prosecutor of the Football Federation – Ansa learns – “for having allowed Lobotka, Rrahmani and Zielinski to have participated in the Juventus-Napoli match despite the home quarantine arranged by the ASL “(ALL UPDATES – MAPS AND GRAPHS OF INFECTIONS IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD – VACCINE DATA IN ITALY).

The decision

The federal prosecutor – confirms the football federation in a note – “following the outcome of the preliminary investigation carried out in the disciplinary seat, referred the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis and the health manager of the club Raffaele Canonico to the Federal National Disciplinary Section for not having proceeded to enforce or in any case for not having supervised compliance with the rules on health checks “. The referral was decided “for having allowed or, in any case, not having prevented the players Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rrhamani and Piotr Zielinski from leaving Naples for Turin by plane on January 5th, together with the rest of the team. ‘, and to participate in the Juventus-Napoli championship match on 6 January, despite the three players having been subjected to home quarantine until 9 January, as ordered by ASL Napoli 2-Nord, with a note concerning’ Provisions to be adopted for positivity to the TNF of some members of the SSC Napoli ‘Squad Group, communicated on 5 January at 17.01 “. “Napoli – adds the FIGC – has been deferred to respond by way of direct responsibility for the violation of Article 6, paragraph 1, of the Code of Sports Justice in force, for the behavior put in place by President Aurelio De Laurentiis and by way of objective responsibility for the violation of art. 6, paragraph 2, of the current CGS, for the behavior put in place by the health care manager Raffaele Canonico “.