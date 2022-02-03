Napoli, presented the list for the Europa League: there is no Tuanzebe

Yesterday Juventus, Atalanta and Inter presented their list for European commitments this morning Napoli joined with a surprise exclusion, that of Axel Tuanzebe.

An unexpected absence that could have important implications also in a Fantasy Football key. With the English central defender not available for European matches, we expect him to be there more space for Juan Jesus in the cup at this point and for the former Manchester United in the league instead, where he could also make his debut from the first minute in the next few weeks. A different alternation, therefore, from what was expected and that Luciano Spalletti could have in mind.

The list presented is identical to the pre-group one with the only change regarding the exit of Kostas Manolas, sold to Olympiakos and the return of Faouzi Ghoulam, preferred to Tuanzebe.