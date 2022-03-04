Napoli presents a new tribute shirt to Maradona, their “GOD”

Napoli officially presented a new shirt that pays tribute to the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, whom they refer to as “GOD”, and that the players will wear in this Sunday’s important match against Milan, in the direct fight for the ‘ scudetto’, corresponding to the twenty-eighth day of Serie A.

@en_sscnapoli

“Napoli presents the last shirt of the season dedicated to the Myth, a special edition, to once again pay tribute to GOD, to be worn on the occasion of the Napoli-Milan match,” the club explained in a statement.

It is the fourth shirt that Napoli presents as a tribute to Maradona so far this season, the most important footballer in the history of the southern Italian club.

𝙎𝙖𝙞 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙚̀ 𝙢𝙞 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚 🎶 👕 New “Special Edition” t-shirt dedicated to the greatest of all time: Diego Armando Maradona. 🐐 🔟 👉 https://t.co/kbB0Od9POA 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/2xlq5kZE6X — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) March 3, 2022

This time red will be the main color -representing the current fourth kit-, but the line of the previous ones is maintained.

The Argentine star will be the protagonist and his image dressed in an ‘azzurri’ shirt will occupy half of the jersey that the ‘partenopei’ will wear for this match, in which they face Milan, tied on 57 points, for the lead from Series A.





2 Related

Like the previous tribute shirts, 1,926 units will go on sale – the year the club was founded – and the price is set at 150 euros.

Napoli sold the three previous editions, a total of 5,778 shirts, in less than five hours and raised close to one million euros, although part of the profits were donated to social causes.