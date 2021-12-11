Napoli proves not to give up even with difficulties: Spalletti encourages the fans under the hail

The Spalletti’s Napoli passes the Europa League round despite the many difficulties. A feat of the Azzurri who were decimated by injuries against Leicester. To report it is the Republic.

He cheers on the fans in the rain, then dives onto the grass. Luciano Spalletti rejoices for the feat signed by Napoli in the Europa League: the 3-2 against Leicester is worth the qualification for the playoff but above all the response of character invoked on the eve of the match. Napoli is stronger than the emergency: Lozano loses at the end of the first half due to a fortuitous clash with Ndidi (the Mexican goes to Cardarelli to undergo exams, fortunately only remedies a broken tooth) and cannot field even Politano, a victim of a gastroenteritis: «I am very satisfied – says Spalletti – I wanted to see the soul and I was satisfied. This team has shown determination and the desire not to give up despite the difficulties. It was not easy to react after the comeback suffered in the first half, but we succeeded. This success will give us even more confidence to express our strength in the future. We do not give up despite the absences », says the coach who then explains that he dived for a bet with Elmas, hero of the evening. Napoli changes something only in front. Petagna makes Mertens catch his breath. Behind him plays Ounas, Lozano and Elmas on the outside. The game has little tactics and great intensity, typical ingredients of English football. The weather doesn’t help either: it almost seems to be in Leicester rather than at Maradona. The balance is fragile and Napoli are under the illusion of closing the case in just 24 ‘. Ounas scores in the 4 ‘with a diagonal right-footed shot for Schmeichel. Leicester does not change his attitude and continues to attack, Zielinski takes advantage of it in the 24th minute: he finds the central pocket for Petagna who serves Elmas, easy to double. But everything suddenly changes. Leicester find two set pieces to return to the game. On the first Elmas misses the postponement and Evans shortens the distance from inside the area, then Dewsbury-Hall takes care of it with an angled left foot from outside the area to fix the 2-2. The British catch their breath after the draw, the Azzurri try to reorganize themselves, and here Spalletti also loses Lozano: the Mexican landslide on Ndidi. In his place, enters Malcuit who places himself in front of Di Lorenzo. Napoli returns to the field with determination: the 3-2 bears the signature of Elmas who crowns a good action on the right. Leicester is not there and pours into attack: he hits the post with Maddison and Vardy devours the same from two steps during the recovery. Spalletti also inserts the returning Manolas, ends with the three-man defense and asks his men to sacrifice themselves. Mission accomplished. Seasoned with a great exultation. Europe continues: «I am happier for qualification – says Elmas – than for my double. We wanted to give this answer to our coach ». Spalletti enjoys Macedonian talent: «He can play anywhere. He is always available and it shows because I deploy him on both left and right. His role? It is we – he smiles – who increase his confusion. So far he is the player who has played the most, also considering the matches with the national team ». The Azzurri, therefore, will play the February playoff (17-24) against a relegated from the Champions League. The opponents’ lot is of a high level: Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Zenit and Sheriff, the possible challengers. Draw on Monday at 1pm.