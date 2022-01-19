Napoli pushes for Tagliafico, we are working for an agreement with Ajax! Confirmations from the agent

Latest news football market Naples – One of the objectives that Napoli is chasing in this transfer market session is to give Luciano Spalletti a left-back and among the names that have ended up in the crosshairs of the sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli there is also that of Nicolas Tagliafico, currently in force at Ajax where he is finding little space, however. The player is aware of this interest, but in the current state of things the Amsterdam Lancers remain firm on their position.

Napoli-Tagliafico, the latest on the negotiation

Their intention, in fact, is to sell the player outright, while Napoli is aiming for a loan, dry or with the right of redemption. The news is re-launched by the Dutch newspaper “Nos”, which adds that confirmation has been received from its agent regarding these rumors.