Napoli remembers Diego Armando Maradona with a special shirt

News | 06/11/2021

Calcio Napoli will remember Diego Armando Maradona with a celebratory uniform signed EA7, which the players will wear on the pitch during the three league matches in November: Napoli-Verona, Inter-Napoli and Napoli-Lazio.

One year after his death, Napoli thus honors the great champion, symbol of an era and undisputed icon of world football, dedicating to him the Maradona Game, the specially created special jersey. The graphics with the stylized face of Maradona superimposed on the sign of a fingerprint also represent the company’s desire to pass on the legacy of the Argentine legend to the Neapolitan city to the younger generations.

There Maradona Game will be distributed in three color variants, in a limited edition of 1926 copies, for each color (as a tribute to the year the sports club was founded), on the SSC Napoli Web Store, onAmazon Brand Store, in OfficialStore SSCN and in a selected network of resellers.

The version used in the Napoli-Verona race will be available starting from 7 November.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to charitable social initiatives that the company is identifying.

Report actions worthy of attention by writing to charity@sscn.it

