“Napoli ripe for the Scudetto”
NAPLES – “Sooner or later the Scudetto will arrive“: these are the words of Ottavio whites, coach of the first Italian title won by Naples. Speaking to the microphones of Radio Marte, the technician praised the team of Spalletti, author of a great start to the season: “Napoli – explains whites – has the advantage of not having changed the squad of players, having moreover included a coach as good as Spalletti. Furthermore, the company is solid, valid. The Azzurri have also put a lot of quality into it and are deservedly in the lead. The Naples it seems to me a strong team in every department: club, players, coach. Even the environment appears more mature, the team now has the habit of frequenting the upper area, there are no more difficulties if a victory does not arrive. For now I see a duel with the Milan, while theInter has a big squad that has lost a few points too many. In football, however, we have seen great comebacks“.
“Head-to-head clashes? Will the opponents be more worried”
After the stop for the men of Spalletti many head-to-head clashes are planned. But, second Bianchi, the Neapolitan competitors will have a headache: “The others will have to worry – says the former coach – to face a Naples who plays well, has a great defense, many attacking outlets and a proven midfield. In addition to spare parts at the height. Head-to-head clashes are important, of course, but I’m confident. The five changes? I’ve always hoped to coach a team with basketball-like changes, this novelty is very close to my idea. You can replace half a team and the difference between defined squads and others that are less is clearer“. Speaking of roses: in that of Naples there is a player who has favorably impressed whites. And not only him: “Anguissa it’s a nice surprise – points out – an important pawn for the Naples. I believe the Africa Cup of Nations a minor problem: who came from business trips to Brazil or Argentina he had the problem of adapting to a different climate“.