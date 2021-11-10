“Napoli ripe for the Scudetto”

NAPLES – “Sooner or later the Scudetto will arrive“: these are the words of Ottavio whites, coach of the first Italian title won by Naples. Speaking to the microphones of Radio Marte, the technician praised the team of Spalletti, author of a great start to the season: “Napoli – explains whites – has the advantage of not having changed the squad of players, having moreover included a coach as good as Spalletti. Furthermore, the company is solid, valid. The Azzurri have also put a lot of quality into it and are deservedly in the lead. The Naples it seems to me a strong team in every department: club, players, coach. Even the environment appears more mature, the team now has the habit of frequenting the upper area, there are no more difficulties if a victory does not arrive. For now I see a duel with the Milan, while theInter has a big squad that has lost a few points too many. In football, however, we have seen great comebacks“.