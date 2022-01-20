“Napoli-Salernitana at high risk, a pantomime with Lazio”

NAPLES – “There was already an outbreak last week, we reported it to the ASL last week. Today there will be a meeting between the secretaries on the new protocol and we will see how it turns out. The match against Lazio is a pantomime: we had asked for a postponement. For Udinese-Salernitana it was foreseeable that the Sports Judge would assign the 3-0 at the table. There was the precedent of Juve-Napoli, in application of the previous episode there was consistency. Judges must be recognized in their position. The important thing is that the error will then be reversed. It was quite predictable, as it is quite predictable that it will be reversed“. Francesco Fimmanò, lawyer of Salerno, spoke to the microphones of Radio Marte, during the transmission ‘The network swells’, to talk about the difficult moment of the club, last in the standings, struggling with numerous positivity at Covid and fresh from the transfer of ownership. On the match with Spalletti’s blues: “Naples-Salernitana play? To date there are 8 positives and one is missing, therefore is at great risk“.