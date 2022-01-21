Napoli-Salernitana can jump due to the nine positives at Covid! Today other grenade tests, if the situation does not improve ...

Yesterday, after the afternoon tampons, the Salerno added another positive. Now 9 team members have been stopped by the virus and if today, after yet another round of “cotton swabs”, the situation does not improve, the derby with Naples will be able to jump. The Gazzetta dello Sport talks about it.

Can Napoli-Salernitana jump?

The FIGC has resolved that, for the sole purposes of circular no. 0000750 of the Ministry of Health of last January 18 and the consequent provisions of the local health authorities, the squad of Serie A, Serie B and Serie C teams is 25 players on which to calculate the percentage of positive players. The circular, which for the definition of the ‘Athletes Group’ is left to the competent sporting bodies by discipline, establishes that “With the achievement of a number of positives higher than 35% of the members of the Athletes Group, the entire team group is blocked”. That is 8 footballers.

The list containing the list of components of theGroup Athletes‘must be sent, via PEC, by the Club to the competent League, prior to the first official match following the date of publication of this Press Release and may subsequently be changed according to the procedures established by each League, in relation to the names of the same and not to the number total number of players added.