Napoli-Salernitana is still at risk: today’s decisive round of swabs of the grenade

Naples football – As stated in Repubblica, the match between Naples and Salernitana still hangs in the balance. The round of tampons this morning for the grenade was decisive.

“The oscillations are continuous. They represent the pendulum of the sensations on tomorrow’s derby at 3 pm at the Maradona stadium. Napoli- Salernitana would be played now, but we will only be sure in a few hours. It all depends on the positive players at home. Why football at the time of Covid he is clinging to a number (9) which represents the threshold identified by the new protocol for the postponement of the game. Salernitana is just below: yesterday afternoon’s update has slightly improved the situation. There is a new positive but there are also two negativizations, so the total drops to 8. at the moment it means the green light and the race confirmed.But we expect today’s fluctuation, when the Salernitana will subject the whole team group to a new cycle of molecular swabs. We remain at the limit, then ASL Salerno and Lega will evaluate “.