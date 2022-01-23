Napoli-Salernitana, probable formations. Osimhen paws. Total emergency grenade

The Naples hosts the Salerno regarding the 23rd day of the 2021-2022 Serie A championship. The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Fuorigrotta. Good news for Luciano Spalletti who has recovered Ospina and Insigne. The two players, however, will probably start from the bench. In goal Meret, in midfield Lobotka and Fabian confirmed. In attack Osimehn could be a particular holder, behind the Nigerian Lozano, Zielinski and Elmas (the Macedonian is ahead of Insigne).

On the other hand, there is a total emergency between the grenade lines, the list of those unavailable for Colantuono is very long. Riccardo Gagliolo, absent against Lazio, announced on social media that he was negativized and will therefore be available for the Maradona match. The doubt, however, concerns the physical condition because the Italian-Swedish central as well as other teammates in recent days have not trained in their legs and risk injuries precisely because they do not have an optimal condition to take the field. In attack Bonazzoli and Vergani are favorites. In goal confirmation for Belec, the defense will be commanded by the expert Gyomber. On the bench many youngsters from the Primavera team. Also absent Ribery and Simy.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

NAPLES (4-2-3-1) – Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas (Insigne), Osimhen. Herds Spalletti.

SALERNITANA (4-4-1-1) – Belec, Zortea, Gyomber, Veseli, Ruggeri: Kechirda, Di Tacchio, Schiavone, Obi; Bonazzoli, Vergani. All. Colantuono.

Directs the match Mr. Pairetto of the AIA section of Turin

Live text, interviews, comments, report cards and videos on AreaNapoli.it.