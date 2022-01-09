Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0, Petagna spreads the blucerchiati

Napoli returns to success within the friendly walls of the ‘Maradona’ stadium, after three consecutive home defeats in the league. A goal from Petagna in the 43rd minute of the first half is enough for the Azzurri to overcome Sampdoria. Note out of tune the injury to captain Insigne, forced to go out at half hour for a muscle problem, to the applause of the audience. In the standings the Neapolitans are third with 43 points, while the Sampdoria are 14th at 20.

Right from the start, the hosts command the game with Ospina completely inactive and the Dorian defense who defends himself with order, at least until 35 ‘when Juan Kesus scores with a header, from Politano’s cross from the left. , later canceled by Di Bello for offside of the same Brazilian defender. At 43 ‘, however, all good and advantage of the formation of Luciano Spalletti, who thanks to a half overhead from Petagna unlocks the result and takes the lead before the break.

Same script in the second half with Napoli always master of the field and Sampdoria doing too little to worry Ospina. Not even the entry into the field of Caputo manages to give an extra boost to the Sampdoria who never manage to change gear. The Neapolitans try to close the game, going close to scoring with Mertens, Petagna and Politano but without being able to find the double.