Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0, report cards / Petagna’s goal a mystical moment. When will we take off the Toronto red?

The conversion of Lobotka to Pizarro continues. Two in a row for Ghoulam: an epiphanic miracle. What a beautiful central couple Rrahmani-Juan Jesus

The report cards of Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

HOSPINA. Forced to turn his thumbs over in the cold and frost. And that busted raise in the 71st minute is less than a venial sin – no vote

I give him the vote for the cold he must have taken, he deserves it – 6

DI LORENZO. The Euroappuntato applies with the usual diligence and Dorian passivity induces him to push tirelessly – 6,5

Next time we could try him on goal: I’m sure he would be able to adapt to that role too. There is absolutely nothing he can’t do – 7

RRAHMANI. How beautiful is football, Ilaria! We started the season hoping for the explosion of the Manolas-Kappa two pair and instead we find ourselves another highly reliable tandem, albeit an emergency one: Rrahmani plus Giovanni Gesù. At 27 ‘, Amir also goes to the shot (central) but Audero rejects – 6.5

As central we can say that we are now very well-fitted, Fabrizio – 6.5

JUAN JESUS. Twenty days late or almost remedies the fatal pro-Spezia own goal and this time the cabeza hits the right goal. But the hostile Di Bello has no mercy and cancels for offside. And to say that today the Church celebrates the baptism of John to his cousin Jesus in the Jordan. For the rest he heads up in defense and counters a Thorsby shot. John Jesus should still be rewarded – 7

What a beautiful exultation of Juan for the goal, what a pity that Di Bello has strangled it! He had the face of a child, he spread his arms with his fists clenched tight, he was so happy that he moved me – 7

GHOULAM. Two games in a row: a small epiphanic miracle. Marittiello’s left is movementist, not to mention extra-parliamentary. His is more orthodox and orderly, with the added bonus of an elegant left foot on set pieces – 6.5

Seeing him on the pitch again was a pleasure. On the finish it dropped, but it is absolutely understandable – 6.5

TUANZEBE from 80 ‘. The few touches we have seen lead to optimism of the will – 6

The first ball he touches he gives it, perfect, to Mertens. I liked the look: he seemed perfectly integrated, he called the ball exactly where he wanted it to go. To appreciate the feint of the body, the confidence shown, the game. Too little on the pitch to give him more, but the desire to do it would be all there – 6

LOBOTKA. Less conspicuous, but always effective and thoughtful. His conversion to Pizarro continues unstoppable. And I wonder how his inventor Spalletti will put him back on the bench – 7

I found it simply spectacular: not even half a ball was wasted. Nobody can put Lobo in a corner, not anymore – 8

DEMME. The Calabrian-Teutonic is getting back in shape. So does the sherpa and takes on the job of carrying the ball from behind, without smudging or bullshit. In a couple of occasions he also works as a finisher, as well as retrieving balls – 7

He does not fail a recovery, he helps to verticalize, he does everything and does it well, in growth, certainly – 7

FABIAN RUIZ from 80 ‘. Seeing him again is another good news today – without a vote

Without vote

ELMAS. A myriad of ideas and blitzes from the right and then from the left that, however, crash on the Sampdoria wall. Sometimes she is tough boss and tries in vain to shoot instead of serving her free teammates. In any case, he has the merit of making a fantastic assist for Ciro the Great (today I call him this: I accept the suggestion of an authoritative reader) – 6.5

Better left than right, but too much, too selfish – 6

MERTENS. Ciro the Great, in fact. The prophet Petagnone, devoted to sacrifice and altruism, paves the streets, paths and corridors for him and he finds himself playing the true center forward more than once. The most evident occasion in the 55th minute when he arrives badly on that ball of the aforementioned Macedonian (from the North) – 7

Too bad for the mistakes, because it certainly worried the Dorian defense a lot – 6.5

INSIGNE. The Torontino collapses before half an hour and goes out, arousing applause but not regrets because without him you win (and it’s not the first time). I take this opportunity to ask the club a question: until when Napule will present itself in the Canadian red version? Maybe until when Captain Scrooge goes away? Today we played at home and you could wear the first blue shirt, perhaps with the Dorians in red (their third shirt). For the record: from my son Diego Maria’s Panini album I learn that the red is our fourth shirt. Indeed – 6

I like the red one, so I’m fine with the choice. As for Insigne, it is already the past. Tonight we only glimpsed what we could be – 6

POLITANO from 29 ‘. Finally, his agitation is less smoky than that seen in Turin. His serve for the canceled goal by John Jesus, for example. Then an insidious shot in the 39th minute and even a header in the 75th – 7th

He gives Juan a very soft ball, just as soft will be the one that Politano gives him at 75 ‘, what a pity – 6.5

PETAGNA. For the entire game he goes to get the bunch in the whole Dorian half and I will find himself scoring a goal as a true center-forward, one that enriches the film library of feats. He hovers in the air like a back kick and hits her with his left: the result is an arched and transverse trajectory that looks like an incredible lob. Napule owes him six points today, taken with the two Ligurians – 7.5

Petagna’s goal was a mystical moment. On the pitch it is as if for a few moments it seemed very long everything had stopped. I saw waters open, people walk on them, grasshoppers arrive rejected by a man half overturned, the sky seemed to suddenly light up. There are even some who swear that even the rain has stopped beating on the pitch. Everything remained immersed in an unreal atmosphere. In the living rooms, all standing, while a long and vaporous “Ohhhhhhhhhhh” filled rooms, houses, buildings and then broke walls and windows. And then everyone looked at each other, exclaiming: “It was Petagna!”. Wonderful, to study the way in which a boy so big and big managed to open that leg in that way (and his game was certainly not only in that goal) – 9

SHOULDER. Back on the bench and Napule wins. Of course, the team should have ended the game and we all feared the final mockery, given the recent past. But between injured and infected, what can we say to Spallettone? – 7

Nothing, only: “welcome back” – 7

REFEREE OF BELLO. His victim today is the pluri-toothed Mertens in the Sampdoria area. At least once I would have made some doubts – 5