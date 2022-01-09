Napoli-Sampdoria: D’Aversa at the press conference

Press conference by Roberto D’Aversa post Napoli-Sampdoria. The match Naples Sampdoria ends at the Maradona stadium and speaks in D’Aversa conference for Sampdoria after the 21st matchday of the Serie A calendar. Su FootballNapoli24 la live conference by D’Aversa.

“It wasn’t easy today for how we presented ourselves, but Napoli also had some absences: on paper they could have been stronger, but the regret is not having done well in the first half, we missed too many supports when we recovered the ball. We could have done the goal on the goal. better, when you go down against a quality team against Napoli and you don’t have too many strikers at your disposal, then it is difficult to recover.

Did we lack the courage? With the entry of Caputo we could have hoped for something more, with him and Gabbiadini with Quagliarella. To be able to exploit them we had to have more quality to supply them, in my opinion tonight the difficulty was precisely the management of the ball. With Yepes and Rincon we had more verticalizations, before we struggled.

Can 4-3-3 be a solution? We need the outsiders, today we only had Ciervo. I’ve adapted Verre in the past, but you need outside strikers and maybe you end up sacrificing someone like Gabbiadini. The system does not count in trying to be able to do good or bad, it determines attention and malice. Napoli dominated on ball possession, more malice was needed and a team that wants to save itself must not concede such goals.

Market? The club knows what you need, for the 4-3-3 you need external players: Gabbiadini can be used as a winger, but he has different characteristics than Politano, for example “