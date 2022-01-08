Napoli-Sampdoria, D’Aversa’s pre-match press conference

D’Aversa on the absence of Candreva

“We must not be discouraged by difficulties and absences. Candreva will be missing but we must go further, we must transform difficulties into positive energies”.

D’Aversa on training issues especially in defense

“When preparing close matches, you always have to wait for the last one before deciding on the formation. We will have only 5 defenders, but we mustn’t feel sorry for ourselves.”