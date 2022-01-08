Sports

Napoli-Sampdoria, D’Aversa’s pre-match press conference



Championship eve for Roberto D’Aversa’s Sampdoria, the blucerchiati will visit Napoli on the 21st matchday of Serie A 2021/22, kick-off scheduled at 16:30 at Diego Armando Maradona: the press conference of the Ligurian club’s coach was held in the early afternoon, below are the most interesting passages of the same.

D’Aversa on the absence of Candreva

“We must not be discouraged by difficulties and absences. Candreva will be missing but we must go further, we must transform difficulties into positive energies”.

D’Aversa on training issues especially in defense

“When preparing close matches, you always have to wait for the last one before deciding on the formation. We will have only 5 defenders, but we mustn’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

D’Aversa on the conditions of Rincon

“I talked to him this morning and he gave me his availability even from the beginning, but we have to make assessments and see how the others are doing. Putting a player on the pitch with only one training is not ideal, but in an emergency it might be an option. “

D’Aversa on the Covid-19 emergency

“We must try to draw a common line. I would not like to express myself but I say that we need uniformity, otherwise we risk distorting the championship”.

