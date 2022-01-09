Sports

Napoli-Sampdoria LIVE: LIVE updates

Live Napoli Sampdoria 2022 – Napoli Sampdoria, kind readers and readers of Football Naples 24, good evening and welcome to direct text NaplesSampdoria, match valid for the 21st match of the Serie A championship. Napoli calendar, below the updates for the 21st day that puts in front of the Maradona stadium Spalletti’s Napoli and D’Aversa’s Sampdoria. It is played at 16:30 Napoli Sampdoria Live.

15.30 – In the lunch match Milna wins 3-0 at Venice and extends over Napoli.

15.15 – OFFICIAL TRAINING OF NAPLES – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Elmas, Mertens, Insigne; Petagna.

Available: Idasiak, Marfella, Costanzo, Tuanzebe, Zanoli, Fabian Ruiz, Vergara, Cioffi, Politano

15.00 – OFFICIAL TRAINING OF SAMPDORIA – Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Augello; Ciervo, Ekdal, Askildsen, Thorsby; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Available: Falcone, Ravaglia, Torregrossa, Caputo, Vieira, Yepes, Murru, Trimboli, Rincon

14.45 – There are 109 clashes in Serie A between the two teams: 43 wins for Napoli, 36 draws and 30 wins for Sampdoria.

14.30 – Also Spalletti tested negative in the last round of tampons.

14.15 – Fabian returns to the squad.

14.00 – Here are the probable formations of Napoli-Sampdoria

Napoli Sampdoria 2022 Live. For everything related to the pre-match, the highlights and the interviews with the protagonists, you can follow the event on Calcio Napoli 24.

