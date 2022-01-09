Napoli-Sampdoria LIVE: LIVE updates

Live Napoli Sampdoria 2022 – Napoli Sampdoria, kind readers and readers of Football Naples 24, good evening and welcome to direct text Naples–Sampdoria, match valid for the 21st match of the Serie A championship. Napoli calendar, below the updates for the 21st day that puts in front of the Maradona stadium Spalletti’s Napoli and D’Aversa’s Sampdoria. It is played at 16:30 Napoli Sampdoria Live.

Napoli Sampdoria Serie A | DIRECT

15.30 – In the lunch match Milna wins 3-0 at Venice and extends over Napoli.

15.15 – OFFICIAL TRAINING OF NAPLES – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Elmas, Mertens, Insigne; Petagna.

Available: Idasiak, Marfella, Costanzo, Tuanzebe, Zanoli, Fabian Ruiz, Vergara, Cioffi, Politano

15.00 – OFFICIAL TRAINING OF SAMPDORIA – Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Augello; Ciervo, Ekdal, Askildsen, Thorsby; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Available: Falcone, Ravaglia, Torregrossa, Caputo, Vieira, Yepes, Murru, Trimboli, Rincon

14.45 – There are 109 clashes in Serie A between the two teams: 43 wins for Napoli, 36 draws and 30 wins for Sampdoria.

14.30 – Also Spalletti tested negative in the last round of tampons.

14.15 – Fabian returns to the squad.

14.00 – Here are the probable formations of Napoli-Sampdoria

Naples Sampdoria 2022

Napoli Sampdoria 2022 live on Calcio Napoli 24

Napoli Sampdoria 2022 Live. For everything related to the pre-match, the highlights and the interviews with the protagonists, you can follow the event on Calcio Napoli 24. Up Football Napoli 24 TV, channel 296 of the Digital Terrestrial Campania, all the updates on the only television channel dedicated to Naples football.