Napoli second only to Sarri’s Lazio, Spalletti sharpens his weapon to open up the spaces against Atalanta: the data

Latest Serie A news – The statistical data that Napoli wants second only to Sarri’s Lazio for ball possession, discovers the strategy that Spalletti will want to implement against Atalanta as reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno

Spalletti does not settle on the emergency, he tries to relaunch from the difficulties with the aim of going beyond the difficulties, after all his sentence “Complaining is for losers” represents the claim of his thought. “Even if we lack captain and commander, we have many senior officers ready to face Atalanta who can fight for the Scudetto”, explained Spalletti, identifying the strategy not to succumb to physicality, in search of the all-out duels that Gasperini will prepare. Napoli is the team that has the most ball possession in Serie A after Lazio, especially without Osimhen they have to exasperate the dribble even more to open up the spaces and escape the high pressure of the opponents. The splendid match against Lazio and the authoritative performance that led the Azzurri to 2-0 after an hour of play at Mapei Stadium was built with this philosophy of play.