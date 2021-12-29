Napoli, sensational emergency against Juve: Spalletti will give up seven starters | First page

No period for Napoli. To the disappointing results are added the many unavailability that instead of reducing they increase. The month of January will be very complicated for Luciano Spalletti who will have to renounce the players involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, the various Koulibaly, Anguissa, Ounas and Osimhen. The latter, even if he does not receive the ok to play from Napoli and Prof. Tartaro following the control visit on Friday, could not be available to the club. So, regardless, Spalletti will not be able to count on him.

HOW MANY ABSENCES – But we must proceed one step at a time. The next commitment in sight will be that of January 6 in Turin against Juventus. Men numbered, to say the least, for the coach from Certaldo. In addition to the aforementioned players involved in the African Cup of Nations, Fabián Ruiz, Lozano and Insigne, positive for Covid-19, will be missing. The hope is to find the captain, who has been in solitary confinement for a week and could soon be reunited with his teammates. Who will not be able to take part in the trip will certainly be Mario Rui, disqualified for one day due to the sum of warnings.

THE LIKELY TRAINING – To date there are eight absences, of which seven players are holders. Presumably, therefore, the formation appears to be good or bad already written. The usual Ospina between the posts. Defense to 4 like that of San Siro against Milan where By Lorenzo was hijacked to the left and Malcuit took his place on the right wing, while Juan Jesus And Rrahmani they formed the pair of central defenders. In the median they remain alone Lobotka And Demme, so here too few doubts. Forward Politano will work on the right chain, Zielinski between the lines and Elmas on the left, waiting to discover Insigne’s developments. Mertens And Petagna they play a starting shirt as a point of reference: between the Belgian and Spalletti there was a bit of cold for the substitution at the end of the first half against Spezia and pawing Petagna who wants to carve out new space after obtaining a starting shirt against AC Milan. Few alternatives are available: the two goalkeepers Meret and Marfella, the full-backs Ghoulam and Zanoli and the forward who will remain out between Petagna and Mertens. Given the enormous emergency, some summons could arrive by fishing from the Spring. Considering the roles and who is more ready, at the moment the eye falls on Davide Costanzo (defender), Coli Saco (breaking midfielder) e Antonio Vergara (mezzala), Antonio Cioffi And Giuseppe D’Agostino (offensive outsiders).