Napoli Spal Primavera, live coverage of the Azzurrini match

NAPLES SPAL SPRING

90 ‘+ 4’ – The match between Napoli and Spal ends. The azzurrini win the 3 points with a 4-2.

90 ‘+ 2 ′ – Spal tries: vertical action by the Ferrara players, Chillemi receives in the penalty area and kicks close to the ground. Idasiak is opposed.

90 ′ – The referee gives 4 minutes of recovery.

88 ′ – GOAL OF SPAL! 4-2! WILKE BRAAMS NETWORK! Error coming out of the defense of Barba, who loses the ball. Ball served in the area for Wilke Braams who made no mistake in front of Idasiak: the game was reopened.

87 ′ – Reaction of Spal’s nerves: action from the right that ends with a cross for Wilke Braams, shot from inside the area, para Idasiak.

82 ′ – Double substitution in the ranks of Napoli: Vergara and Spavone leave and Marrazino and Di Dona enter. Standing ovation for Antonio Vergara.

79 ′ – GOOOOL DEL NAPOLI: POKER FOR THE BLUES !! 4-1 NETWORK OF MERCURY! Action by Vergara, a deflected cross that favors Spavone. Support for Mercury, who unloads a shot close to the ground that bags into the goal.

78 ′ – Orfei warned for foul on Spavone. Double change for Spal: Moireau and Forapani leave, Chillemi and Simonetta enter.

77 ′ – GOOOOOOOOOOL OF NAPLES !! AGAIN AMBROSINO 3-1! Fast counterattack by the Azzurri, ball recovered in midfield by Vergara who with a break cuts off the defense of Spal to then serve Ambrosino on the right in the penalty area. Shooting to cross with the right, which leaves no way out to the goalkeeper.

74 ′ – GOOOOOOOL OF NAPLES !! AMBROSINO NETWORK 2-1! Advantage Napoli: cross from the left by Giannini, who fishes Ambrosino on the far post as he enters. Accurate header, which catches the goalkeeper in counter-time.

73 ′ – Double change for Napoli: Ambrosino and Mercurio enter, D’Agostino and Cioffi leave.

72 ′ – Another pole for Napoli: great action by Cioffi on the left, who finds Spavone in the penalty area. Control and surgical shooting, but the wood still says no to the blues.

70 ′ – Overturning from the front: Spal tries the shot with Orfei, a ball deflected by Giannini in a corner kick. From the corner to follow, the visiting team fails to build.

69 ′ – Long pass by Giannini, who finds Cioffi with his back to goal. The attacker turns and tries a shot from 20 meters, which ends up high.

67 ′ – First substitution also for Spal: Sperti exits, Puletto enters.

65 ′ – Naples escaped danger. Spal counterattack in the open field with Orfei, who in front of Idasiak hits badly and shoots high over the crossbar.

62 ′ – First substitution for the azzurrini: Toccafondi exits and Gioielli enters.

61 ′ – Opportunity for Napoli. Free kick beaten by the trocar by Cioffi. Marchisano hits, the ball ends just above the crossbar.

51 ′ – Naples opportunity. Action on the left with Giannini, who finds D’Agostino in the penalty area. Cross for Cioffi who fails to hook. A carom favors the Spal goalkeeper.

48 ′ – Spal attack action, closed by Barba in advance, who is hit by Wilke Braams late. The Napoli defender is forced to temporarily leave the field.

46 ′– Strong start of the Spal, with Moireau attacking on the right. The ball goes to Wilke Braams, who kicks out.

SECOND HALF

45 ‘+ 2 ′ – The first half ends.

45 ′ – The referee gives 2 minutes of recovery.

42 ′ – GOAL OF SPAL! 1-1! The visiting team finds the equalizer with a great action on the right, which ends with a carom in the penalty area that favors Wilke Braams. The attacker with a lopsided shot finds an unstoppable trajectory for Idasiak.

38 ′ – Sperti della Spal warned. In an attempt to oppose Toccafondi’s shot, the player hits the ball with his arm. From the free kick to follow the shot Cioffi ends just wide on the goalkeeper’s post.

26 ′ – Another opportunity for Napoli. Vergara’s deep launch fishing for D’Agostino. Face to face with the goalkeeper the young attacker concludes to the side.

24 ′ – Naples risk, Costanzo error on exit. Sperti wins the rebound, which is slightly long and favors Idasiak’s low exit. From the developments of the corner to follow, nothing has happened.

23 ′ – Great opportunity Naples. Action on the right, Vergara dribbles in the penalty area and puts a perfect cross for Giannini at the far post. Volley shot to cross, but the ball hits the inside post.

22 ‘ – Strong shot for Spal at the edge of the area with Mihai’s left, ball that ends up on the side.

20 ′ – Good counterattack by Spal, Sperti goes to the shot. Central shot, which does not put Idasiak too much in difficulty. The Napoli goalkeeper saves without problems.

16 ′ – Toccafondi warned for protests.

15 ′ – GOOOOOOOL FOR NAPLES !! 1-0 Cioffi’s Network! Ball recovered from the trocar by Toccafondi, who arrives in Vergara who with a digger serves Cioffi in depth, tripped on the edge of the offside. I shoot to cross on the far post that kisses the inside post and enters the goal. Advantage for Napoli.

12 ′ – Spal opportunity! Shooting from the edge for the visiting team, which becomes dangerous on a deviation. The ball rears up and allows Wilke Braams to shoot from the edge. Idasiak saves and saves Napoli.

6 ′ – Tense cross in the Napoli area from the trocar, Idasiak comes out and in a safe grip anticipates the Spal striker.

3 ′ – Mihai is booked for a bad foul against Vergara.

2′ – Corner kick for Napoli beaten by Toccafondi, very free Marchisano in the area hits his head. Para Rigon and denies the advantage to the Azzurri.

1 ′ – The match between Napoli and Spal begins.

FIRST HALF

11.50 am – Players on the pitch for the warm-up, kick-off scheduled for 12.30.

NAPLES SPAL SPRING, THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

NAPLES (3-5-2): Idasiak; Mané, Barba, Costanzo; Marchisano, Vergara, Toccafondi, Spavone, Giannini; D’Agostino, Cioffi.

Available: Turi, Rendina, Pontillo, De Luca, Di Dona, Jewels, De Marco, Acampa, Marranzino, Mercurio, Ambrosino, Pesce. Trainer: Frustalupi.

SPAL (4-3-3): Rigon; Saio, Nador, Csinger, Yabre; Forapani, Mihai, Sperti; Orfei, Moireau, Wilke Braams.

Available: Pezzolato, Magri, Borsoi, Simonetta, Martini, Fiori, Valdesi, Puletto, Roda, Abdalla, Chillemi. Trainer: Piccareta.

NAPLES SPAL SPRING, HOW THE TWO TEAMS GET THERE

Good morning dear readers of Space Naples and welcome to the direct text of Naples-Spalmatch valid for the 16th day of the Primavera 1 Championship. The azzurrini are returning from the splendid victory obtained away from Genoa for 1-2 that led the team to 9th place in the standings with 22 points, that is, only two lengths from the playoff area and with a 5-point advantage over the playout area. The shoulder straps, on the other hand, are veterans from 5 consecutive KOs: the last one obtained at home against Inter for 0-2 and which led the team from the city of Ferrara to 16th and third from last place of the ranking with 14 points.

Lineups Napoli Spal Primavera

ABSENT HYSAJ AND COLI SACO

For Napoli’s mister Nicolò Frustalupi this may be the right opportunity to give a clear direction to the type of championship that the Neapolitans will be able to face: a success would say that there are the conditions to fight for goals even higher than that of salvation. In any case, beating Spal will not be easy, also by virtue of the absences from the ranks of the Azzurri. Unfortunately, during the match against Genoa Daniel Hysaj he remedied a broken nose and will not be as challenging as he is Coli Saco, suspended. Both players do not appear in the squad list issued by the club.

From our correspondents at the “G. Piccolo ”from Cercola: Pasquale Giacometti, Danilo De Falco and Silvia De Martino.