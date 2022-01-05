Napoli, Spalletti and 4 positives in the group-team: the ASL evaluates to ban the departure

Juventus-Napoli, here we go again. Just in the late afternoon, while Lorenzo Insigne was meeting Toronto in a Roman hotel for the signing of the contract, the positivity of Luciano Spalletti. A further alarm that also triggered all the assessments of the case of the competent ASL, considering that during the day the positives at Covid had already emerged. Mario Rui, Boffelli (young goalkeeper attached to the group), another member of the technical staff and a warehouse worker, in addition to Malcuit (already in isolation, however, for a close contract with a positive)

5 positives in the team group, a decisive day today

Without counting Elmas, Osimhen and Lozano (positive and in their respective countries) and Malcuit already isolated, the positivity of 5 elements of the large team group (coach, players, technical staff and warehouse workers) suggests a real outbreak that could lead at the stop exactly as for the match in Turin last season. Also because, once again, the League does not intend to run for cover, thus leaving the question to the local authorities (and then to the various levels of judgment?)

Beyond the emergency: Spalletti without changes

Not only the absences of Anguissa, Ounas and Koulibaly for the Africa Cup or the positivity of Osimhen, Elmas, Lozano, Malcuit and Mario Rui (still due to disqualification). Spalletti also has to deal with the precarious conditions of those who returned: Fabian, on the other hand, is not yet ready after the muscle injury, Insigne could force but certainly not for the whole race, as well as Ghoulam who should start on the left. The Napoli coach at the moment could not even manage the forces in the second half: the changes on the bench would be only the young Zanoli and Petagna. Except for further positivity.