Napoli, Spalletti: “Difficulties are needed. Osimhen? I hope with Milan …”. But Insigne goes ko

The captain blocked by tendinopathy, the coach 24 hours before the Europa League match against Spartak Moscow: “We knew that everything could not go well”

Luciano Spalletti also loses Lorenzo Insigne. An overload tendinopathy in the right knee will force the blue to miss the trip to Russia against Spartak Moscow tomorrow, but the coach does not complain and looks further: “Difficulties help normal people to have an extraordinary destiny. I waited with some impatience for these strokes of difficulty. Even when everything is fine, always be ready. We have a large squad of species up front, it’s time to make the most of it. We will each take on a little bit of this responsibility to do well “. Two jokes about Victor Osimhen, just this morning under the knife in Naples: “I hope to have him in the match against Milan, I believe it because the doctors told me that the surgery will not prevent me from recovering him between 3-4 games”.

What remains of Inter – The coach then returns to the analysis of the first stop in the championship: “When I spoke of lack of courage I was referring to a particular moment of the race. We have found a very strong and healthy team, which Inzaghi makes to play well. In the middle phase we lost some control. But then there was the great reaction at 3-1 and it’s not for everyone. When they jumped on us we had to make some braver plays. We were satisfied with throwing some ball into a lateral foul to break their game. Instead, we needed to do something more ”. He explains in more detail: “I’m also curious to see the reaction after the match against Inter. When they started the assault, that was where the answer had to be different. How ferocious you are when you go for them and how capable you are of being qualitative when they come for you. However we are talking about a single defeat, give it the right weight. From the faces I see in training I feel that the reactions are the right ones “.

Spartak – Spalletti is respected in Russia due to his successes with Zenit St. Petersburg, now he is keen to maintain his credibility in Moscow: “The first level of Russian football is the same as ours. So great respect for Spartak but we want to take it beyond the qualification issue and we would like to close it here. Winning. Mertens striker? It is one of the solutions we have left, to be evaluated also on the basis of the double weekly commitment “.

Reload Jesus – Alongside the coach, the “trusted” Juan Jesus, ready for the turnover: “I send a hug to Victor Osimhen for what he had. I also hug Demme and Politano who are staying at home. With Inter we lost but we were close to equal until the last second. This is the right mentality. In Moscow we have to win, and then focus even more on the championship. We have some absences but there are also changes. Whoever wears the Napoli shirt must always give 100 percent wind in every situation “.

November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 12:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link