Napoli, Spalletti: “Great match for Salernitana, but we are perfect. Sometimes it takes the episode”

Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, after the victory in the derby against Salernitana spoke to the microphone of Dazn, starting with the explanation of Lorenzo Insigne from this match: “When I made the changes we were at 1-0, what is the anomaly? Insigne has muscle fatigue and is at risk of getting hurt. “Is it necessary or not. 40, 35 or 30 minutes would have been too much, 15-20 minutes is much less risk and can also give us its contribution. If the team had needed to go further to make quality to win the game we would have I saw. But the match was managed. To put a technical player after they put all these natural persons seemed inappropriate to me, so I decided to leave him out and avoid any risk. Osimhen was already coming from a game with a fatigue that we kept hiding to see if he was improving. Yesterday Insigne complained of fatigue during training, I told him to try. This morning in the muscle awakening he told me that he felt like yesterday, kneaded. And I made him decide and he replied that if ‘er if need be it would take over. There is no case, no problem, of any kind “.

On the match.

“In the first half we made the choice to play with Mertens. Having missed the real match of 90 minutes for a long time, we knew that we would have to replace him sooner or later. When the game became more physical, at the end of the match, there is Petagna who lends a hand in the offensive and defensive phases. When the opposing team closes, we need a physicist who can take the lead. If we managed the ball better, especially when we were in numerical superiority, there was no need to return Salernitana in the match. Salernitana played a great game, confirming what I said in the pre-match on the need for both teams to score points. The players pulled out something more and we took them home “.

How proud does it make you to have built this amalgam in the team?

“I am proud to have been accepted into a fantastic group, made up of serious people, good guys, who must be trusted and supported from a character point of view. Here there are people who take root, who take, who hold up when the bar is raised because everyone wants the good of our audience. We want to give back all the affection and love they give us. But it is the team that is strong “.

At the end of the game we saw a liberating exultation: who was it for? Who was he talking to?

“With my son who left Milan, I told him not to come because there were no Napoli fans, but he came anyway”.

How did you assess Koulibaly’s expulsion?

“The way I saw it is at the limit, but Fabbri decided that way. There was a little hold, even if the ball went away. It is right for the referee to decide, we just have to adapt and make up for the lack. of someone like Koulibaly “.

On performance.

“Today the team wore Naples. That jersey needs to be filled well and today the boys were perfect.”

How proud are you of this way of winning?

“It takes an episode that shows that what you say is correct. Even those who have played less are very important players who brought the three points today.”