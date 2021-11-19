Napoli, Spalletti: “I hope they don’t boo me at San Siro, even a bit of my championship” | News

“The Scudetto was won by Conte, but I put some bricks from that group”

Luciano Spalletti returns to San Siro for the first time as an opponent of Inter. And he expects a welcome different from that received in Rome. “I hope they don’t boo me, there would be no reason – the Napoli coach told Corriere dello Sport -. After all I did something good me up there too. ” “Yes, the Scudetto was won by Conte. Congratulations – he added -. But I put some bricks from that group myself, they will not be forgotten “.

In view of the big match at the Meazza, therefore, Spalletti does not forget the past and claims some merit in the growth of Inter and also in the victory of the Conte scudetto. A few words to confirm the certainty of having made his contribution to the Nerazzurri project and to fuel the hopes of having remained a bit in the hearts of Inter fans after having brought the club back to the Champions League.

A “dirty” job, completed without triumphs in the shadow of the Scala del calcio. But still positive according to the current Napoli coach, who expects more applause than whistles on Sunday at the Meazza.