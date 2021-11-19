Sports

Napoli, Spalletti: “I hope they don’t boo me at San Siro, even a bit of my championship” | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

“The Scudetto was won by Conte, but I put some bricks from that group”

Luciano Spalletti returns to San Siro for the first time as an opponent of Inter. And he expects a welcome different from that received in Rome. “I hope they don’t boo me, there would be no reason – the Napoli coach told Corriere dello Sport -. After all I did something good me up there too. ” “Yes, the Scudetto was won by Conte. Congratulations – he added -. But I put some bricks from that group myself, they will not be forgotten “.

See also
Inter-Napoli: Nerazzurri still winless with the big names, the "killer instinct"
inter
Inter v Napoli: Nerazzurri still winless with the big teams, the “killer instinct” must return

In view of the big match at the Meazza, therefore, Spalletti does not forget the past and claims some merit in the growth of Inter and also in the victory of the Conte scudetto. A few words to confirm the certainty of having made his contribution to the Nerazzurri project and to fuel the hopes of having remained a bit in the hearts of Inter fans after having brought the club back to the Champions League.

A “dirty” job, completed without triumphs in the shadow of the Scala del calcio. But still positive according to the current Napoli coach, who expects more applause than whistles on Sunday at the Meazza.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Paulo Dybala’s nightmare night in Uruguay

6 days ago

Atp, thousands of spectators queuing up and in Piazza San Carlo stands unusable due to the rain

4 days ago

Strootman and more, who risks ”- SOS Fanta

1 week ago

Roma, Mancini against the referee: ‘There is no penalty on Ibra and it is clear on Pellegrini, so it is a mockery’ | A league

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button