Napoli, Spalletti: ‘Lautaro champion, Osimhen sometimes exaggerates. Scudetto? We, Inter and Milan … ‘| A league

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, after the defeat remedied on the field by Inter spoke to the microphone of Dazn: “Lautaro is a very strong player. When he arrived at the beginning he had to slowly join the team, then he did what he had to do and now he is proving to be a champion.”

Is there any regret about how it went?

“In the second half we did much better from a research point of view, with some more courageous choices and some balls given with more quality and unpredictability. In the first half we did less, looking for solutions without character and initiative. Sometimes we arrived late. But we played a high level game, even if there are some things to fix “.

First impression of Osimhen? What didn’t satisfy you?

“He is generous, he lets himself be carried away by anything that passes by, instead he has to make choices. If he goes to attack the central, the right and left arm, then he has to lower ourselves or we take the admonitions because they go to the other. side, it becomes a 100m run for the whole team. He’s got this swollen eye, when he got the blow he didn’t see very well. blunt trauma and that’s it. I hope so. ”

How did you try to limit Inter’s fifths?

“Against Inter it is difficult to play with a different tactical attitude than that with a very short defensive line. Often you have to get there with full-back on their fifth, the attacker goes arm in arm. When the distances get longer it becomes more difficult, then there are middle ways, with the midfielder and lowering the attacking midfielder on the midfield line. Sometimes we did it. We have to go openly and tonight we did it only in the second half. making courageous choices against these teams here it becomes difficult. You have to play openly. They deserved the attention of their opponents and now they have to play it without fear. “

Is he angry that he missed the chance to go his own way?

“I’m angry if we don’t do the things we have to do. In the first half I was angry because we didn’t make courageous choices and to play against Inter, Milan and the great teams it takes courage. We have to propose important things.”